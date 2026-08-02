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Leanne Coen celebrates her second goal. Ben Brady/INPHO
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Galway edge Kerry to end 22-year wait for All-Ireland glory

Leanne Coen was the two-goal hero for the Tribe, who win their second ever title.
5.46pm, 2 Aug 2026
19
Emma Duffy Reports from Croke Park

Galway 2-7

Kerry 0-12

GALWAY HAVE ENDED a 22-year wait for All-Ireland senior ladies football glory after a one-point win over Kerry at Croke Park. 

Leanne Coen was the two-goal hero for the Tribe, for whom Eva Noone scored a 58th-minute winning point in a highly-dramatic endgame.

Kerry captain Síofra O’Shea thought she had won it at the very death, when her two-point free effort ended up in the back of the net but referee Maggie Farrelly adjudged there to have been a square ball.

More to follow.

Scorers for Galway: Leanne Coen 2-0, Olivia Divilly 0-3 (2f), Kate Slevin 0-1, Kate Thompson 0-1, Róisín Leonard 0-1, Eva Noone 0-1.

Scorers for Kerry: Síofra O’Shea 0-5 (3f), Niamh Ní Chonchúir 0-3, Niamh Carmody 0-1, Jadyn Lucey 0-1, Emma Costello 0-1, Caoimhe Evans 0-1.

Galway

1. Leah O’Halloran (Claregalway)

2. Brónagh Quinn (Annaghdown), 3. Sarah Ní Loingsigh (Naomh Anna Leitir Móir), 4. Kate Geraghty (Tuam Cortoon – captain)

5. Hannah Noone (Kilkerrin-Clonberne), 6. Nicola Ward (Kilkerrin-Clonberne), 7. Niamh Divilly (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

8. Louise Ward (Kilkerrin-Clonberne), 9. Siobhan Divilly (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

10. Olivia Divilly (Kilkerrin-Clonberne), 11. Kate Slevin (Claregalway), 12. Kate Thompson (Salthill Knocknacarra)

13. Eva Noone (Kilkerrin-Clonberne), 14. Leanne Coen (Corofin), 15. Róisín Leonard (Corofin)

Subs:

18. Shauna Hynes (Milltown) for Thompson (51)

27. Ellen Power (Maigh Cuilinn) for Siobhan Divlly (57)

29. Andrea Trill (Claregalway) for Leonard (58)

Kerry

1. Mary Ellen Bolger (Southern Gaels)

2. Róisín Rahilly (Ballymacelligott), 3. Deirdre Kearney (Na Gaeil), 4. Eilís Lynch (Castleisland Desmonds)

5. Aishling O’Connell (Scartaglen), 6. Emma Costello (Firies), 7. Aoife Dillane (Austin Stacks)

19. Mikala Mulvihill (Moyvane), 9. Mary O’Connell (Na Gaeil)

10. Niamh Carmody (Finuge/St Senans), 11. Niamh Ní Chonchúir (Corca Dhuibhne), 12. Caoimhe Evans (MKL Gaels)

13. Jadyn Lucey (Na Gaeil), 14. Danielle O’Leary (Rathmore), 15. Síofra O’Shea (Southern Gaels – captain).

Subs:

18. Leah McMahon (Dr Crokes) for Mulvihill (43)

17. Erica McGlynn (MKL Gaels) fior Lucey (51)

21. Rachel Dwyer (Southern Gaels) for O’Leary (58)

Referee: Maggie Farrelly (Cavan).

*****

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