Abbeydorney complete Kerry senior three-in-a-row with dominant display

Kerry senior hurling final

Abbeydorney 3-16

St Brendan’s 1-12

ABBEYDORNEY’S RECENT DOMINANCE of the Kerry senior hurling championship continued this afternoon in Tralee, they fashioned a 10-point success to clinch their third successive title.

Before their breakthrough in 2024, Abbeydorney had endured a 50-year wait for success but they have since captialised with this victory completing three-in-a-row.

Fionán Egan inspired St Brendan’s early on with their opening three points of the game, but Michael Slattery’s 16th minute goal put Abbeydorney in the driving seat as they went ahead 1-2 to 0-3.

Advertisement

And they built on that momentum to find the net again shortly after courtesy of Oisín Maunsell for a second goal.

St Brendan’s fought back to trail 2-2 to 0-5, before they were denied a goal in the 21st minute by Darren Delaney’s penalty save. Abbeydorney powered on from there to move 2-7 to 0-6 clear at half-time.

The winners were in command at the three-quarter mark, stretching their advantage to 2-12 to 0-8, before the outcome was confirmed when Maunsell got through for his second goal of the game.

St Brendan’s grabbed a late consolation goal through Seamus O’Halloran, but Abbeydorney’s superiority saw them pull clear with the scoring power of Maunsell, Michael O’Leary and Slattery proving key.

St Brendan’s wait for a title, that goes back to 2013, stretches on, while Abbeydorney will be out in Munster intermediate club championship action on 1 November against the Waterford representatives.

Scorers for Abbeydorney: Oisín Maunsell 2-4, Michael O’Leary 0-6 (0-4f, 0-1 ’65), MIchael Slattery 1-2, Niall O’Mahoney 0-2, Mikey Clifford 0-1, Jack Sheehan 0-1.

Scorers for St Brendan’s: Fionán Egan 0-4 (0-3f), Seamus O’Halloran 1-0, Nathan O’Driscoll 0-2, Liam Óg O’Connor 0-2, Cian Hussey 0-2, Darren Dineen 0-1, John Egan 0-1.

*****