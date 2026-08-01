Chelsea confirm Welbeck transfer, Brentford break club record, Bournemouth sign Silva

CHELSEA HAVE SIGNED Brighton’s veteran striker Danny Welbeck in a deal worth a reported £5 million (€5.85m).
Welbeck agreed a two-year contract with the Blues and will link up with Xabi Alonso’s squad on their pre-season tour.
The 35-year-old’s move to Stamford Bridge is a break from Chelsea’s habit of signing younger players with the potential to be developed into stars or sold at a profit.
It is the first time Chelsea have paid a transfer fee for a player over the age of 26 since they signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona in 2022 when the striker was 33.
“When you hear of the interest from Chelsea, it’s something that fills you with such immense pride. Knowing the history of Chelsea, it’s a club that wants to win trophies and is pushing to do that every single season,” Welbeck said.
“I’m really honoured to come to a club of this stature at what feels like a really exciting time. I know a few of the boys already and I’ve had fantastic conversations with the manager and already feel that connection.
“I’ve got that fire in my belly and I’m ready to give it everything for this club to make everyone at Chelsea, and the supporters, proud.”
New Chelsea manager Alonso was keen to add experience to his squad after last season’s disappointing 10th-place finish in the Premier League.
He opted for Welbeck after the former Manchester United and Arsenal forward enjoyed a memorable campaign with Brighton.
Welbeck, who has 42 caps for England, scored 13 goals in 37 Premier League games last term after netting 10 times in 2024/25.
Welbeck’s arrival in west London will raise questions about the future of Chelsea striker Liam Delap, who flopped last season after signing from Ipswich, as well as fellow forwards Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu.
Welbeck is the latest player to move from Brighton to Chelsea in recent years after Joao Pedro, Moises Caicedo, Robert Sanchez, and Marc Cucurella, who joined Real Madrid earlier this summer.
The Blues spent a British record £117m to sign England forward Morgan Rogers, 24, from Aston Villa in July.
They also landed France defender Maxence Lacroix, 26, from Crystal Palace for £52m earlier this week and signed Atalanta defender Marco Palestra, 21, for £43m.
Welbeck spent six years at Brighton after joining from Watford in 2020, scoring 51 goals and contributing 18 assists, while becoming the Seagulls’ all-time leading top-flight goalscorer.
“Danny has made an incredible contribution to Brighton,” Brighton chairman Tony Bloom said. “His performances, goals and experience played a key role in some of the most important moments in our recent history, while his character and leadership made him a hugely respected figure within the club.”
Meanwhile, Brentford have signed Mali midfielder Mamadou Sangare from Lens in a club-record deal worth a reported £39m (€46m).
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Sangare agreed a five-year contract with the Premier League side, including a club option for a further year.
The 24-year-old helped Lens finish second in Ligue 1 and win the Coupe de France last season.
“He fits everything we want from a Brentford player, on and off the pitch. He’ll be a player that I think will become very, very popular with the fans,” Brentford manager Keith Andrews said.
“Last season was a huge season for him following a couple of loan spells during which he developed.
“At Lens, he performed at such a consistently high level for a team that finished second in the league.
“Added to that was his form for Mali, where he became a really key player for them.”
Brentford’s England international Jordan Henderson looks set to join Chelsea and Sangare will fill the void in midfield.
Sangare, who has won 16 caps with Mali, joined Lens from Rapid Vienna last year and made 29 appearances in the French top tier.
Earlier, Bournemouth signed Portugal defender Antonio Silva from Benfica in a deal worth a reported £25 million (€29.21m).
New signing: Antonio Silva.
Silva is the second new arrival at Bournemouth this week after their swoop for Elche forward Alvaro Rodriguez.
He will fill the gap left by Marcos Senesi after the defender’s move to Tottenham on a free transfer.
Silva made 235 senior appearances for Benfica and won six major honours during his time in Lisbon.
The 22-year-old has won 20 caps for Portugal, featuring at the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024.
He was left out of Portugal’s squad for the recent World Cup in North America.
“I am very happy to be here. It’s a pleasure to play for Bournemouth and in the Premier League,” Silva said.
“I can’t wait to start the season with my teammates. The mentality is always to win.
“I will try my best, and I will play for the fans. We have everything here that helps us perform on the pitch.”
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Chelsea confirm Welbeck transfer, Brentford break club record, Bournemouth sign Silva
LAST UPDATE | 19 mins ago
CHELSEA HAVE SIGNED Brighton’s veteran striker Danny Welbeck in a deal worth a reported £5 million (€5.85m).
Welbeck agreed a two-year contract with the Blues and will link up with Xabi Alonso’s squad on their pre-season tour.
The 35-year-old’s move to Stamford Bridge is a break from Chelsea’s habit of signing younger players with the potential to be developed into stars or sold at a profit.
It is the first time Chelsea have paid a transfer fee for a player over the age of 26 since they signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona in 2022 when the striker was 33.
“When you hear of the interest from Chelsea, it’s something that fills you with such immense pride. Knowing the history of Chelsea, it’s a club that wants to win trophies and is pushing to do that every single season,” Welbeck said.
“I’m really honoured to come to a club of this stature at what feels like a really exciting time. I know a few of the boys already and I’ve had fantastic conversations with the manager and already feel that connection.
“I’ve got that fire in my belly and I’m ready to give it everything for this club to make everyone at Chelsea, and the supporters, proud.”
New Chelsea manager Alonso was keen to add experience to his squad after last season’s disappointing 10th-place finish in the Premier League.
He opted for Welbeck after the former Manchester United and Arsenal forward enjoyed a memorable campaign with Brighton.
Welbeck, who has 42 caps for England, scored 13 goals in 37 Premier League games last term after netting 10 times in 2024/25.
Welbeck’s arrival in west London will raise questions about the future of Chelsea striker Liam Delap, who flopped last season after signing from Ipswich, as well as fellow forwards Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu.
Welbeck is the latest player to move from Brighton to Chelsea in recent years after Joao Pedro, Moises Caicedo, Robert Sanchez, and Marc Cucurella, who joined Real Madrid earlier this summer.
The Blues spent a British record £117m to sign England forward Morgan Rogers, 24, from Aston Villa in July.
They also landed France defender Maxence Lacroix, 26, from Crystal Palace for £52m earlier this week and signed Atalanta defender Marco Palestra, 21, for £43m.
Welbeck spent six years at Brighton after joining from Watford in 2020, scoring 51 goals and contributing 18 assists, while becoming the Seagulls’ all-time leading top-flight goalscorer.
“Danny has made an incredible contribution to Brighton,” Brighton chairman Tony Bloom said. “His performances, goals and experience played a key role in some of the most important moments in our recent history, while his character and leadership made him a hugely respected figure within the club.”
Meanwhile, Brentford have signed Mali midfielder Mamadou Sangare from Lens in a club-record deal worth a reported £39m (€46m).
Sangare agreed a five-year contract with the Premier League side, including a club option for a further year.
The 24-year-old helped Lens finish second in Ligue 1 and win the Coupe de France last season.
“He fits everything we want from a Brentford player, on and off the pitch. He’ll be a player that I think will become very, very popular with the fans,” Brentford manager Keith Andrews said.
“Last season was a huge season for him following a couple of loan spells during which he developed.
“At Lens, he performed at such a consistently high level for a team that finished second in the league.
“Added to that was his form for Mali, where he became a really key player for them.”
Brentford’s England international Jordan Henderson looks set to join Chelsea and Sangare will fill the void in midfield.
Sangare, who has won 16 caps with Mali, joined Lens from Rapid Vienna last year and made 29 appearances in the French top tier.
Earlier, Bournemouth signed Portugal defender Antonio Silva from Benfica in a deal worth a reported £25 million (€29.21m).
New signing: Antonio Silva.
Silva is the second new arrival at Bournemouth this week after their swoop for Elche forward Alvaro Rodriguez.
He will fill the gap left by Marcos Senesi after the defender’s move to Tottenham on a free transfer.
Silva made 235 senior appearances for Benfica and won six major honours during his time in Lisbon.
The 22-year-old has won 20 caps for Portugal, featuring at the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024.
He was left out of Portugal’s squad for the recent World Cup in North America.
“I am very happy to be here. It’s a pleasure to play for Bournemouth and in the Premier League,” Silva said.
“I can’t wait to start the season with my teammates. The mentality is always to win.
“I will try my best, and I will play for the fans. We have everything here that helps us perform on the pitch.”
– © AFP 2026
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