Sammie Szmodics signs season-long loan with Derby County

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL SAMMIE Szmodics has agreed to return to Derby County on a season-long loan.

The Ipswich Town player hasn’t featured for the Tractor Boys since Kieran McKenna sidelined him, citing “dressing room culture” in February.

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Despite a change in manager, with Gary O’Neill taking over from McKenna, Szmodics will return on loan to Derby, where he spent the second half of last season.

That move will once again reunite the 12-cap Ireland international with John Eustace, the one-time Ireland assistant coach, who worked with Szmodics for his most prolific campaign, taking the Championship Golden Boot with 27 goals in his 2023/24 season at Blackburn Rovers.

Under Eustace, Szmodics delivered three goals in 13 starts for Derby last season as they finished eighth in the Championship.

His most recent Ireland cap was in the World Cup play-off defeat to Czechia. Szmodics had started the opener against Hungary, but missed the rest of the group campaign due to injury.