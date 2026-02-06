Szmodics' Ipswich depature 'in the best interests of group dynamic', says manager McKenna

IPSWICH BOSS KIERAN McKenna has revealed that his decision to allow Ireland’s Sammie Szmodics to join Derby County wasn’t made for football reasons.

Szmodics, who has played 11 times for Ireland, joined promotion rivals Derby on deadline day. The sides face each other on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s clear from a football perspective where Sammie’s at and how he’s done,” Fermanagh man McKenna told the East Anglian Daily Times.

“He had a really positive first half of the season with us in the Premier League, scored some big goals and was on four goals by Christmas. He showed his strengths and we really missed him in the second half of the season.

“He had two big injuries in the calendar year of 2025, both with complicated recoveries that have held him back a little bit. So, there’s obvious football things there.

“But in the end it wasn’t a football decision, it wasn’t related to his football performance.

“It was a decision that was made in the best interests of our group dynamic, of our dressing room culture, of the values of our dressing room and of our team.

“In those respects, the decision was made that it was best that Sammie wouldn’t be with us for the rest of the season.

“Of course, there was a possibility of that being on a permanent transfer but when there wasn’t a suitable offer it was still considered that it was the best for him not to be here this season.”

McKenna added: “It’s my responsibility to do what I think is right for the football club. I’ve done that since I’ve been here and I’ll continue to do that and that was the basis of this decision.”

Szmodics started in the 2-2 draw vs Hungary in the first game of the World Cup Qualification group, but did not feature again in the campaign.

The 30-year-old previously posted on social media in retaliation to criticism from some Irish fans about his perceived poor availability for the national team.

“On the mend after a minor knee op,” he posted in October.

“Thank you for the keyboard warriors that know more about my life and my situation than I do.

“The last two weeks have been nothing shy of ridiculous the amount of hate messages me and my family have received over the recent international football concerns.

“Injury comes with playing games and rest is so important otherwise things like this happen. Question my ability and performance but never question my professionalism.”