Mondo Duplantis clears 6.31m to break pole vault record for 15th time

ARMAND ‘MONDO’ DUPLANTIS broke pole vault world record on Thursday for the 15th time at the meet that bears his name in Uppsala, Sweden, clearing 6.31 meters on his first attempt.

The 26-year-old Swede broke the record he has owned since clearing 6.17m in 2020.

Duplantis only took four vaults at the indoor event in his adopted hometown.

Advertisement

After clearing 5.65m, 5.90m and then 6.08m, all on his first attempts, he asked for the bar to be lifted 23cm to a world-record height.

He immediately soared over to end his evening’s work.

Watch Mondo Duplantis 🇸🇪 clear a World Record of 6.31m in the Pole Vault in Uppsala!



World Record No. 15 of his career.🐐🔥pic.twitter.com/7qxuzFbvlB — Track & Field Gazette (@TrackGazette) March 12, 2026

It was the second time Duplantis has broken the world record in Sweden. He cleared 6.28m in Stockholm last June, one of four world-record leaps in 2025.

“This is my home,” Duplantis told the crowd. “This is our home. That’s how it is. And you know that every time I’m on the track, I represent you. And I do it with great pride.”

“I am so proud to have been able to do this in front of you. I jump for myself, I jump for my family, but I also jump for you, for Sweden, and for everyone who supports me,” he said.

Norway’s Sondre Guttormsen was second with a leap of 6.00m.

– © AFP 2026