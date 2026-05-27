Crystal Palace secure maiden European trophy in Glasner farewell

Crystal Palace 1

Rayo Vallecano 0

CRYSTAL PALACE LIFTED their first European trophy and punched their ticket to the Europa League after Jean-Philippe Mateta’s second-half goal proved the difference during their 1-0 Conference League final victory over Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig.

It marked the final chapter of a fairytale run for Palace boss Oliver Glasner, who, after guiding the Eagles to an historic FA Cup triumph and the Community Shield last season, is departing the south London club after spearheading their most successful period in history.

Mateta nearly left the Eagles in January, only remaining after a knee issue denied him medical clearance for a desired move to AC Milan which left some sections of the Palace support unhappy with the France forward.

He vowed to give 100 per cent to Glasner and his team-mates, and emphatically completed his redemption arc when he pounced on the rebound of a parried Adam Wharton effort to put Palace in the ascendancy, treating the euphoric Eagles fans to his signature corner-flag kick.

Adam Wharton’s participation was a concern ahead of the contest, but Glasner promised he would only start players who were “100 per cent fit”, and the midfielder was in the line-up, while Chris Richards began the game on the bench.

Both thunderous fanbases lit flares before kick-off, when those in the Palace end – a sold-out contingent of about 13,000 complementing masses more in general admission – raised a banner reading ‘this story shall the good man teach his son’, a reference to King Henry V’s rallying cry to his soldiers in Shakespeare’s eponymous play.

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A goalmouth scramble between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Their accompanying tifo featured a fan, wearing a Palace shirt reading ‘Ultras 05’ – the founding year of the Holmesdale Fanatics – staring out an airport window. Beside him, a departures board showed ‘Liquidation cancelled, FA Cup landed, Europa League boarding’.

Many had arrived at the RB Arena via a boisterous fan march from the city centre, while back at home, more than 10,000 Eagles supporters who had not made the trip gathered in Selhurst Park.

It took a timely Florian Lejeune tackle to stop the early run of Ismaila Sarr, who had been spotted by Jean-Philippe Mateta shortly after kick-off, then Dean Henderson was called in to collect two Rayo crosses.

WE HAVE DONE IT. WE ARE THE UEFA CONFERENCE LEAGUE WINNERS. pic.twitter.com/U1lIdgxtlv — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 27, 2026

The Spanish side threatened just before the half-hour when Brazilian forward Alemao connected with a cross which had evaded Chadi Riad and spun a volley just past the right post.

The contest was paused in the 38th minute due to a medical emergency in the stands, and it remained goalless at the break after Tyrick Mitchell nodded a free header just wide from an excellent Wharton delivery in stoppage time – his regret visible as he remained sprawled in front of Augusto Batalla’s goal in disbelief.

Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell heads towards goal. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Mateta, famous for his flag-kicking celebrations, finally got to demonstrate one to the 39,176 in attendance in Leipzig in the 51st minute.

Rayo did not do enough to stop Wharton, who stung Batalla’s palms, and the Frenchman reacted quickly to turn the rebound in from close range and put Palace in the driver’s seat.