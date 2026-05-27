New Zealand dominate on opening day of Belfast Test

New Zealand 361/5 (94 overs)

T Blundell 142*, R Ravindra 121; Mark Adair (3-66) and Liam McCarthy (1-96)

Four early wickets had New Zealand in trouble in their first-ever Test match against Ireland, but a mammoth partnership of 217 between Rachin Ravindra and Tom Blundell eventually made the hosts toil in the Stormont sun.

Ireland enjoyed a dream start when Mark Adair bowled New Zealand captain Tom Latham with just the second ball to loud cheers from the near sold-out crowd.

Adair struck again, not long after, in the seventh over when debutant Liam McCarthy took an excellent diving catch to then remove the dangerous Devon Conway.

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New Zealand’s batsmen soon began to look threatening, but the Railway Union man managed to claim his first Test wicket when he brilliantly set up Kane Williamson with a high bouncer and then speared in a fuller delivery to remove New Zealand’s leading run scorer in Test cricket leg before wicket.

Daryl Mitchell was then promptly sent back by Adair after the middle order batsman edged one to Lorcan Tucker behind the stumps at the end of the opening session to put the visitors seriously under pressure at 84-4.

However, Ravindra and Blundell eventually crafted an excellent partnership of 217 against Ireland’s inexperienced bowling attack, which featured three debutants in Tom Mayes, Reuben Wilson, and McCarthy.

Ravindra, who brought up his fifth hundred in Test cricket with a six, having also passed 50 with a hit over the ropes, was eventually dismissed for 121 when Mayes took a tumbling catch in the deep off the bowling of Harry Tector.

Blundell managed to finish the day 142 not out with a remarkable batting effort that saw the 35-year-old walk off beside debutant Dean Foxcroft (38*) to take in applause from their teammates.

Adair (3-66) and McCarthy (1-96) proved the pick of the bowlers for Ireland, while Mayes and Reuben Wilson provided good control with the ball in hot conditions for captain Andrew Balbirnie.

With similar conditions predicted for tomorrow at Stormont, Ireland will have to reset and find a way to take early wickets.

IRELAND: Andy Balbirnie*, Stephen Doheny, Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker†, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Tom Mayes, Reuben Wilson, Liam McCarthy.

NEW ZEALAND: TWM Latham*, DP Conway, KS Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, DJ Mitchell, TA Blundell†, Dean Foxcroft, NG Smith, Zakary Foulkes, BM Tickner, BV Sears.