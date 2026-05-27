Munster confirm forwards coach Codling to leave for Top 14

MUNSTER RUGBY HAVE confirmed the departure of forwards coach Alex Codling.

The Englishman will leave the southern province this summer to take up a new coaching opportunity in France’s Top 14.

Codling initially joined Munster as forwards coach consultant in November 2024, combining the role with his work as forwards coach for the Ireland Women’s team.

Munster reached the Champions Cup and URC quarter-finals that season, and the 52-year-old joined on a full-time basis last summer, after helping Ireland reach the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup.

“It was an incredibly tough decision to leave Munster as I have loved every minute of working with this special group of players,” said Codling.

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“I just wanted to give a big shout-out to the incredible Red Army. Seeing thousands of you away at La Rochelle last year is something that I will treasure for the rest of my life. You really are the 16th man! I wish everyone associated with the club every success moving forward.”

Munster wished the former Newcastle Red Bulls head coach well, with head coach Clayton McMillan and general manager Ian Costello leading the tributes.

“Alex has an unparalleled passion for line outs. This is reflected through his outstanding work ethic, high attention to detail and strong connection to the players,” said McMillan.

“We understand the significant sacrifices he has made over the last two seasons to help us grow at Munster, and while we will miss his influence, we wish him all the best in his exciting new chapter.”

Costello added: “We would like to sincerely thank Alex for such a positive contribution he has made to Munster in the last two seasons and wish him all the best in the next stage of his career.”

Munster face the Bulls in their URC quarter-final in Pretoria, South Africa, this Saturday.