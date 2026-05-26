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9 GAA games live on TV-streaming in next weekend's schedule
Saturday 30 May
All-Ireland Senior Football Championship – Round 1
Dalata Hotel Group All-Ireland U20 Football Championship Final
Christy Ring Cup Final
Nickey Rackard Cup Final
TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship
Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie Championship – Round 1
Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship – Round 2
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Sunday 31 May
All-Ireland Senior Football Championship – Round 1
Lory Meagher Cup Final
Fulfil All-Ireland U20 Hurling Championship Final
TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship
TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship
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GAA fixtures Plan Ahead