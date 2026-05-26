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Monaghan v Mayo will be live on RTÉ 2 on Sunday. Tom Maher/INPHO
Plan Ahead

9 GAA games live on TV-streaming in next weekend's schedule

Plenty for fans to enjoy.
7.29pm, 26 May 2026

Saturday 30 May

All-Ireland Senior Football Championship – Round 1

  • 5pm: Westmeath v Cavan, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar – GAA+
  • 7.15pm: Armagh v Derry, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh – GAA+

Dalata Hotel Group All-Ireland U20 Football Championship Final

  • 5pm: Kerry v Tyrone, Croke Park – TG4

Christy Ring Cup Final

  • 3pm: Kerry v Derry, Croke Park – TG4

Nickey Rackard Cup Final

  • 1pm: Tyrone v New York, Croke Park – Spórt TG4 YouTube

TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship 

  • 12pm: Sligo v London, Curry GAA

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Premier Junior Camogie Championship – Round 1

  • 3.30pm: Armagh v Kildare, TBC
  • 3.30pm: Wicklow v Cavan, Aughrim 
  • 3.30pm: Roscommon v Tyrone, St Aidan’s Ballyforan

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship – Round 2 

  • 3.30pm: Wexford v Clare, TBC
  • 3.30pm: Limerick v Offaly, TBC
  • 4.30pm: Dublin v Kilkenny, Parnell Park

*****

Sunday 31 May

All-Ireland Senior Football Championship – Round 1

  • 2.30pm: Dublin v Louth, Croke Park – GAA+
  • 4pm: Monaghan v Mayo, St Tiernach’s Park, Clones – RTÉ 2

Lory Meagher Cup Final

  • 12.30pm: Longford v Leitrim, Croke Park, 12.30pm – Spórt TG4 YouTube

Fulfil All-Ireland U20 Hurling Championship Final

  • 2pm: Clare v Galway, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles – TG4

TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship 

  • 2pm: Cavan v Roscommon, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan
  • 2pm: Westmeath v Monaghan, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar
  • 12pm: Clare v Wexford, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis
  • 2pm: Leitrim v Wicklow, TBC

TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship 

  • 2pm: Longford v Kilkenny, TBC
  • 2pm: Antrim v Offaly, TBC
  • 2pm: Carlow v Limerick, Netwatch Cullen Park

*****

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