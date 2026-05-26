Vingegaard climbs to fourth stage win to tighten grip on Giro

JONAS VINGEGAARD SOLOED to victory in the 16th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Tuesday in the Swiss resort of Cari to tighten his grip on the overall race lead.

The Dane launched his attack 6.5km from the finish line at the end of the 113 km stage raced entirely within Switzerland to claim his fourth win in as many summit finishes.

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Vingegaard finished more than a minute ahead of Austria’s Felix Gall and Australia’s Jai Hindley to consolidate his pink jersey with a lead of more than four minutes with five stages left until the final stage in Rome on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Visma Lease a Bike rider is bidding to become just the eighth man to complete the clean sweep of the three Grand Tours.

Having won the Tour de France in 2022 and 2023, and the Vuelta à España last year, he is now well-placed in the Giro’s pink jersey.

Wednesday’s 17th stage is a hilly 202km ride from Cassoano d’Adda north-east of Milan to Andalo in the Dolomites.

– © AFP 2026