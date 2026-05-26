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Galway footballer Seán Fitzgerald unveiled as Love Island contestant
GALWAY FULL-BACK SEÁN Fitzgerald has been confirmed as a contestant on the new season of Love Island.
The 25-year-old stepped away from the Galway panel last week amid reports linking him with the show.
The news was confirmed on the Love Island Twitter account today.
Fitzgerald missed out on Galway’s Connacht final squad against Roscommon and will now be absent for the county’s attempts to lift a first Sam Maguire since 2001.
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