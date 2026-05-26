Cork captain Darragh Fitzgibbon won't be risked in Munster final against Limerick

BEN O’CONNOR HAS confirmed that Cork won’t risk their captain Darragh Fitzgibbon in Sunday week’s Munster final against Limerick.

The Charleville clubman underwent surgery just over a week ago following a case of appendicitis, which means Mark Coleman is set to lead out the team in Fitzgibbon’s absence.

The rivals will meet on Sunday, 7 June, at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh with throw-in at 2pm.

“Darragh is not going to feature,” said O’Connor. “We’re into the second week now and he hasn’t been on the field. We’re not going to risk Darragh.”

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Robbie O’Flynn is also likely to miss out because of a hamstring injury.

“Robbie will be another couple of weeks, we think. He hasn’t tried it out yet. He’s hoping to maybe do a bit at the weekend, but it’s a chance to take,” said O’Connor.

“If he comes back too early and hurts it, that could be his season over.”

On Robert Downey, O’Connor said: “Rob’s ankle isn’t 100 per cent, but they’ll have a look at him again in a couple of days.”

Niall O’Leary, Barry Walsh and Brian Hayes should all be fine as Cork bid to retain their provincial title.

“Niall is a bit stiff and sore. He overextended his shoulder, just an awkward tackle, and he fell down on top of it then as well. The boys will assess him over the coming days. They had a look at him there and he’s not too bad,” said O’Connor.

“Barry Walsh got a bit of a knock on his knee as well, but I don’t think he’s too bothered about it. He doesn’t think it’s that serious.

“Brian got a bit of a bang. At that stage, we were up by 10 or 11 points, so there was no point risking him.

“We also needed to get a bit of game time into Shane Kingston and Paudie Power as well. If it was tighter, Brian would not have been coming off.”