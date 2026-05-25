Late drama at Dalymount as Enda Stevens and Shamrock Rovers sink Bohemians

Bohemians

Shamrock Rovers

Paul Buttner reports from Dalymount Park

ENDA STEVENS DELIVERED the late, late drama with his first goal since returning to Shamrock Rovers as the Hoops hung tough to turn this game on its head in thrilling fashion.

The veteran defender met Dylan Watts’s cross to head home a 95th-minute winner as Rovers came from behind to end their arch rivals’ three-match winning streak and get themselves back to winning ways after successive defeats.

𝐋𝐀𝐓𝐄 𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐁𝐘 𝐃𝐑𝐀𝐌𝐀! 🤯



Enda Stevens wins it in the 95th minute for Shamrock Rovers!#VMSport #LOI pic.twitter.com/J8fARVISxE — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) May 25, 2026

A similar 73rd-minute towering headed goal from substitute John McGovern had drawn Rovers level in a game which should have seen Bohemians out of sight.

But Alan Reynolds’s Gypsies failed to build on Ross Tierney’s first-half lead despite a host of opportunities and were duly punished.

Rovers made four changes from Friday’s surprise home defeat to Sligo Rovers, though somewhat surprisingly Ed McGinty wasn’t one of them.

Along with teenage wing back Adam Brennan, the Hoops’ goalkeeper was expected to meet up with the Republic of Ireland squad ahead of the upcoming friendlies with Qatar and Canada.

And while Rovers head coach Stephen Bradley spoke after Friday’s game of having no qualms about giving 17-year-old reserve goalkeeper Alex Noonan his league debut at Dalymount, the experienced McGinty remained between the posts with Noonan on the bench.

When asked pre-match about McGinty’s inclusion, Bradley quipped: “He just showed up!”.

With two changes from their win at Galway United on Friday, in-form Bohemians had the first sight of goal, though Connor Parsons’ drive struck teammate Ross Tierney on the edge of the area.

That led to a bout of Rovers possession which they made little of as the early exchanges remained pretty helter-skelter and the sides laboured to stamp their respective authority on the game.

Availing of some slack defending, Bohs soon did that with the game’s first real chance on 12 minutes.

Mistakes in turn from skipper Lee Grace and Stevens gifted Dawson Devoy a sight of the posts. McGinty got down well to make a parry save before saving at the feet of the inrushing Parsons.

Minutes later, further sloppy play from the visitors gifted Tierney the ball on the edge of the area. The Gypsies’ attacking midfielder just getting under his shot to see the effort fly over McGinty’s crossbar.

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It was the 18th minute before Bohs keeper Kacper Chroazka was called on, timing his save well to take the ball off the feet of Aaron Greene, who had been played through by Victor Ozhianvuna.

Bohs' Dawson Devoy takes a shot. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

But bossing midfield with Ireland squad-bound Devoy and Diallo running the game, Bohs were the better side and deservedly took the lead three minutes later.

Diallo sent right-back Darragh Power away on the overlap to whip over a deep cross. Dayle Rooney nodded it back across goal for Tierney to force the ball home from close range for his fourth goal of the season.

Looking disjointed defensively, Rovers had McGinty to thank on 26 minutes when he was forced into action to make a save from another Devoy shot.

The Bohs skipper then couldn’t find the target as Rovers had another let-off 10 minutes later, Tierney’s tenacity seeing him pilfer the ball off Ozhianvuna, as Bohemians trooped off at the interval confounded at not being more than one goal to the good.

Rovers, who lost Ozhianvuna to injury minutes into the second half, needed to be far better on the resumption, but Bohs weren’t allowing them back into the game.

With Devoy continuing to orchestrate proceedings in the middle of the park, Rooney lifted the home faithful with a clever chip that went narrowly over the top.

Graham Burke provided a glimmer of light in the Hoops’ revival struggle, working Chorazka with a crisp drive off his right foot with the Pole saving at the second attempt at the feet of Greene.

But further negligent defending by Rovers soon gifted Rooney a clear run on goal on 64 minutes. The chance was wasted when the winger arrowed his shot wide across goal when passing to substitute Douglas James-Taylor looked a better option.

Bohs' Patrick Hickey dejected after the game. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

It was just one of numerous openings Bohemians failed to finish, Tierney rifling straight at McGinty late on, summing up their frustration.

Rovers had hung in, and having levelled when McGovern met Tunmise Sobowale’s cross to head home, Stevens sent the Hoops faithful into raptures with his stunning winner to put the champions five points clear at the top of the table.

BOHEMIANS: Chorazka; Power, Byrne, Hickey, Flores (Todd, 62); Diallo (McDonnell, 79), Devoy; Rooney, Tierney, Parsons (Vaughan, 71); Whelan (James-Taylor, 62).

SHAMROCK ROVERS: McGinty; Sobowale, Grace, Stevens; Mulraney, Byrne (J. O’Sullivan, 81), Healy, Ozhianvuna (Watts, 48), Grant; Burke; Greene (McGovern, 72).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Cork).

Attendance: 4,422.