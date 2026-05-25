Spain recall Arsenal star as Real Madrid duo left out

LAMINE YAMAL LEADS Spain’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, named by coach Luis de la Fuente on Monday, which also included Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino after his recent return from injury.

For the first time at a World Cup, the Spain squad will not feature a Real Madrid player, with Dean Huijsen dropped and veteran Dani Carvajal also excluded after struggling through an injury-hit campaign.

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Merino, a favourite of coach De la Fuente, appeared as a substitute for the Gunners against Crystal Palace on Sunday in their final Premier League match, for his first appearance since January after a foot fracture.

De La Fuente also called up defenders Eric Garcia and Marc Pubill after impressive seasons with Barcelona and Atlético Madrid, respectively, deciding to leave out Huijsen and Atlético’s Robin Le Normand.

Along with teenager Barça star Yamal, Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams played a key role as Spain won Euro 2024 – he is in the squad despite a season badly disrupted by fitness issues.

Yamal, 18, is a doubt for the first matches of the tournament after suffering a hamstring injury with Barça, which has kept him out since late April.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal/ENG), Joan Garcia (Barcelona)

Defenders: Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill (Atlético Madrid), Pedro Porro (Tottenham/ENG), Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Bilbao), Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea/ENG), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen/GER)

Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City/ENG), Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino (Arsenal/ENG), Pedri, Gavi (Barcelona), Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Alex Baena (Atlético Madrid)

Forwards: Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace/ENG), Victor Munoz (Osasuna), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Borja Iglesias (Celta Vigo)

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– © AFP 2026