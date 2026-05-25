Cork march confidently to Munster final, Clare left with questions after day of struggle

IN THE MODERN Clare-Cork relationship, we have grown accustomed to certain things.

Epic encounters. Sharp swings of momentum. Days when the result is in doubt until the very last play.

Not something like this though, a game in summer sunshine that fizzled out like a humdrum league match.

Cork utterly dominant as the game progressed, marching on to a second successive Munster decider. Clare losing out emphatically, not floored as passage to the All-Ireland series was already safely secured, but left to reflect on a curious and puzzling run of Munster form.

The recent meetings have been tight and tense, but the championship results have tended to travel in one direction. Clare won by two in 2022, by one in 2023, by two and by one in 2024, and the pair played out a draw last season. Cork arrested a luckless streak that stretched back to 2021, a qualifier in Limerick where the spoils were only secured by an improbable late save from Patrick Collins to deny Tony Kelly a match-winning goal.

Correcting the record is something of substance for Cork to take from this game, but they scarcely expected it to arrive in the form of the county’s biggest championship success over Clare since 1988.

Adam Hogan dejected after the game. Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

In one sense their main Munster objective had already been realised. After the limp manner in which they exited the 2025 championship race, an All-Ireland defence that faded away to nothing, securing a top-three spot this year was restorative for Clare. The stakes were high as they entered Thurles last Saturday night, and they delivered impressively.

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That can partially excuse why their energy levels sunk so low eight days later with a trip to Cork, but does not offer a complete explanation. This was more in keeping with the hammering against Limerick three weeks previously. Clare’s team is loaded with talent and carries the currency of All-Ireland winners from 2024, yet suffering two beatings of this scale in the one month must spark concerns. Defeat by an aggregate of 31 points, while shipping tallies of 2-30 and 1-30, points to their defensive issues.

Clare's David Fitzgerald with Cork's Barry Walsh. Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

Under severe pressure Clare held firm for a time in the first half, but the Brian Hayes goal before the break was the catalyst for Cork to push forward. They struck 0-14 in the opening 25 minutes of a second half that gradually withered away as a contest. Clare’s forwards struggled in stark contrast. There were a few sightings of goal early on, with a combination of the upright at the City End, the sharp advancement of Patrick Collins, the desperate scrambling of Damien Cahalane, all ensuring the ball did not cross the line.

When Clare did raise a green flag late on, the emptying out of the stadium had long commenced, Shane Meehan finishing tidily to mark a substitute cameo that provided an isolated attacking spark. Diarmuid Ryan did his best to ignite the team, raiding from wing-back for three points, but the rest of the starting side scored 0-2 from play, a single score apiece for Tony Kelly and Shane O’Donnell.

The quartet of Diarmuid Stritch, Sean Rynne, Cathal Malone and Ian Galvin were rightly lauded for their combined 1-14 from play against Tipperary, but it was jarring for Clare that none of them scored against a Cork team that posed a considerably stiffer test.

Clare boss Brian Lohan. Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

Clare’s current standing is a mystery to figure out after a round-robin split evenly between morale-boosting victories and deflating defeats. Their capacity to rehabilitate has been demonstrated before in the Brian Lohan era, and they have four weeks to get their hurling, minds and bodies attuned for an All-Ireland quarter-final against Dublin or Galway. It is a form line that will require a sharp correction from this.

Cork boss Ben O'Connor. Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

Cork march confidently forward. Ben O’Connor’s clear and consistent message has been to search for wins at every available opportunity in 2026. For only the second time in the Munster round-robin era, a team has emerged with a flawless four wins from the group stage, Cork emulating the Tipperary class of 2019. Against Clare, they demonstrated a touch of ruthlessness in putting the game away that had been lacking in the previous wins over Tipperary and Waterford.

Their personnel juggling continues, Darragh Fitzgibbon removed from the equation here, Robert Downey returning to the heart of the defence. Barry Walsh and Diarmuid Healy looked livelier in the half-forward line, Alan Connolly racked up a sizeable 0-11 tally, while Shane Kingston impressed off the bench with three points.

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Shane Barrett celebrates after the game. Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

When the game was there to be won in the first half, their best work revolved around an attacking triangle of Brian Hayes, William Buckley and Shane Barrett. The power of Hayes, the energy of Buckley, and the pace of Barrett were the key weapons that damaged the Clare rearguard. They finished with 1-11 from play between them, but their creativity also surfaced. Buckley’s build-up work played Barrett in for a straightforward 11th minute point, Hayes assisted for Buckley to point in the 18th minute, and Barrett delivered for Eoin Downey to score just before the half hour mark.

Cork’s solitary goal of the game from Hayes was the product of Buckley’s play which allowed Hayes to finish, underlining the emergence of the St Finbarr’s player this season. With 0-15 from play across four games, Buckley has been terrific.

Up the road, Cork will have noted another team hitting full speed. Limerick offered the latest reminder of their strength, matching a historical record championship win over Tipperary, that stretched back to 1947. Firing 5-27 and winning by a handsome margin of 17 points, was a powerful way to reach an eighth successive Munster final as they treated their newest fan, US Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk, to a show.

US Ryder Cup Captain Jim Furyk and JP McManus in attendance at the match. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

April brought a six-point league final win for Limerick and a two-point championship success for Cork.

June brings a third instalment on Munster final day. Another blockbuster awaits.

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