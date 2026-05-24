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Cork's Alan Connolly and Limerick's Barry Nash. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Plan Ahead

Here's the provincial final fixtures and All-Ireland senior hurling state of play

The Leinster final is on 6 June, while the Munster final takes place on 7 June.
6.48pm, 24 May 2026

AND THEN THERE were six.

The contenders in the 2026 All-Ireland senior hurling championship have been whittled down after the Leinster and Munster round-robin series concluded today.

Dublin will face Galway in the Leinster decider, while it’s Cork against Limerick in the Munster final. The All-Ireland quarter-finals will feature Clare and Offaly, the third-place finishers in their respective provinces.

Carlow and Laois will contest the Joe McDonagh Cup final in a fortnight, while it’s the end of the 2026 road for Tipperary, Waterford, Kilkenny, Wexford, and Kildare.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store.

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Saturday 6 June

Joe McDonagh Cup final

  • Carlow v Laois, Croke Park, 3.45pm.

Leinster senior hurling final

  • Dublin v Galway, Croke Park, 6pm.

conor-burke-and-joshua-ryan Galway's Joshua Ryan and Dublin's Conor Burke. Evan Logan / INPHO Evan Logan / INPHO / INPHO

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Sunday 7 June

Munster senior hurling final

  • Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm.

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Weekend 20-21 June

All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-finals

  • Clare v Leinster final loser (Dublin/Galway)
  • Offaly v Munster final loser (Cork/Limerick)

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Saturday 4 July

All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final

  • Leinster champion v Quarter-final winner

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Related Reads
Cork hammer Clare by 16 points to set up Munster final against Limerick

Sunday 5 July

All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final

  • Munster champion v Quarter-final winner

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Sunday 19 July

All-Ireland senior hurling final 

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