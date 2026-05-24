The contenders in the 2026 All-Ireland senior hurling championship have been whittled down after the Leinster and Munster round-robin series concluded today.
Dublin will face Galway in the Leinster decider, while it’s Cork against Limerick in the Munster final. The All-Ireland quarter-finals will feature Clare and Offaly, the third-place finishers in their respective provinces.
Carlow and Laois will contest the Joe McDonagh Cup final in a fortnight, while it’s the end of the 2026 road for Tipperary, Waterford, Kilkenny, Wexford, and Kildare.
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Here’s the full list of what’s in store.
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Saturday 6 June
Joe McDonagh Cup final
Carlow v Laois, Croke Park, 3.45pm.
Leinster senior hurling final
Dublin v Galway, Croke Park, 6pm.
Galway's Joshua Ryan and Dublin's Conor Burke. Evan Logan / INPHO
Evan Logan / INPHO / INPHO
*****
Sunday 7 June
Munster senior hurling final
Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm.
*****
Weekend 20-21 June
All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-finals
Clare v Leinster final loser (Dublin/Galway)
Offaly v Munster final loser (Cork/Limerick)
*****
Saturday 4 July
All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final
Leinster champion v Quarter-final winner
*****
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Cork hammer Clare by 16 points to set up Munster final against Limerick
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Here's the provincial final fixtures and All-Ireland senior hurling state of play
AND THEN THERE were six.
The contenders in the 2026 All-Ireland senior hurling championship have been whittled down after the Leinster and Munster round-robin series concluded today.
Dublin will face Galway in the Leinster decider, while it’s Cork against Limerick in the Munster final. The All-Ireland quarter-finals will feature Clare and Offaly, the third-place finishers in their respective provinces.
Carlow and Laois will contest the Joe McDonagh Cup final in a fortnight, while it’s the end of the 2026 road for Tipperary, Waterford, Kilkenny, Wexford, and Kildare.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store.
*****
Saturday 6 June
Joe McDonagh Cup final
Leinster senior hurling final
Galway's Joshua Ryan and Dublin's Conor Burke. Evan Logan / INPHO Evan Logan / INPHO / INPHO
*****
Sunday 7 June
Munster senior hurling final
*****
Weekend 20-21 June
All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-finals
*****
Saturday 4 July
All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final
*****
Sunday 5 July
All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final
*****
Sunday 19 July
All-Ireland senior hurling final
*****
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GAA Hurling Plan Ahead State of Play