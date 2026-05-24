Limerick fire five goals past already-eliminated Tipperary to book Munster final return

Limerick 5-27

Tipperary 0-25

Stephen Barry reports from TUS Gaelic Grounds

LIMERICK LEFT NOTHING to chance by rattling five goals past already-eliminated Tipperary in front of 29,069 fans at TUS Gaelic Grounds to book their eighth successive Munster final appearance.

It was the Treaty’s highest goals tally against their neighbours since scoring 6-7 in the 1973 Munster final with braces for Aidan O’Connor (2-7) and Aaron Gillane. It also tied their record championship win over the Blue and Gold of 17 points, dating back to 1947.

Limerick further extended their dominance against Tipp to 14 games without defeat. John Kiely’s men closed with 13 different scorers and still tallied 16 wides.

They will face Cork in the provincial decider at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday, 7 June, at 2pm.

Tipp end without a championship win for the fourth time since the round-robin system was inaugurated in 2018. The margin of defeat saw them slip behind Waterford to finish last for the third time in five years.

Kiely made two late changes as captain Cian Lynch was restored to start in place of Shane O’Brien. He lined out at centre-forward, with O’Connor in the corner. At the back, Mike Casey replaced Barry Nash.

For what marked a dead-rubber contest for Tipp, Liam Cahill drew on experience. He drafted in Noel McGrath and Séamus Kennedy, while also handing a first start to Keith Ryan among five changes. Oisín O’Donoghue lined out at centre-back with Eoghan Connolly in midfield.

Cahill later gave championship debuts to Paddy McCormack and Jamie Ormond, while Michael Breen came on in the forwards.

If Gillane was irked by being held scoreless against Waterford, he got it out of his system within 13 seconds here. William O’Donoghue delivered the ball into the full-forward line and Gillane rounded Ronan Maher to bounce home for a green flag.

Conor Stakelum struck with a brace, but Limerick soon reeled off 1-5 without reply.

The second goal arrived in the seventh minute. Bryan O’Mara initially blocked a goal chance for the wide-open Gillane, but from the resulting 65, O’Connor’s mishit travelled untouched to the net. Mike Casey came forward to complete the scoring streak for 2-6 to 0-3.

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Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 5, TUS Gaelic Grounds 24/5/2026 Limerick vs Tipperary Limerick's Aaron Gillane is challenged by Bryan O'Mara of Tipperary Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Robert Doyle had been switched onto Gillane and his block triggered a Tipp uplift for four consecutive points, with Noel McGrath and Stefan Tobin off the mark.

Another four-point streak soon followed. Tobin flashed a half-chance over the bar and Maher charged out of defence for a long-range effort. A Connolly free made it a one-score game, 2-9 to 0-12.

Peter Casey was the ninth Limerick player off the mark before half-time as they led 2-12 to 0-14 at the interval.

They took a major leap for the finish line in the 37th minute. Cathal O’Neill released a charging Kyle Hayes, who was taken down from behind by Connolly. The Cashel man was sin-binned and Diarmaid Byrnes stepped up to bury the sliotar into the top corner, leaving Rhys Shelly rooted to the spot.

They had goal number four in the 43rd minute. O’Connor gathered Darragh O’Donovan’s ball in, sidestepped inside O’Mara, and blasted low past the keeper for 4-14 to 0-16.

A superb Stakelum point saw Tipp end the black-card period 2-2 to 0-3 in arrears.

In the 51st minute, the Treaty added their fifth goal as Gillane collected O’Donovan’s delivery, twisted past O’Mara, and fired his second goal to the roof of the net.

O’Brien twice threatened a sixth goal, robbed by Oisín O’Donoghue for one and whizzing the second over, while Tom Morrissey added 0-4 off the bench.

Scorers for Limerick: Aidan O’Connor 2-7 (1-0 65, 0-5f), Aaron Gillane 2-0, Diarmaid Byrnes 1-3 (1-0p, 0-2f), Tom Morrissey 0-4, Gearóid Hegarty 0-2, Cathal O’Neill 0-2, Cian Lynch 0-2, Shane O’Brien 0-2, Mike Casey 0-1, Adam English 0-1, Darragh O’Donovan 0-1, Peter Casey 0-1, Barry Nash 0-1.

Scorers for Tipperary: Darragh McCarthy 0-7 (0-7f), Eoghan Connolly 0-4 (0-2f), Conor Stakelum 0-3, Jake Morris 0-3, Stefan Tobin 0-3, Noel McGrath 0-2, Ronan Maher 0-1, Paddy McCormack 0-1, Sam O’Farrell 0-1.

US Ryder Cup Captain Jim Furyk and JP McManus in attendance at the match. Tom Maher / INPHO. Tom Maher / INPHO. / INPHO.

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Seán Finn (Bruff), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 17. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

8. Adam English (Doon), 9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 23. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell, captain), 12. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister)

11. Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown), 13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Subs:

4. Barry Nash (South Liberties) for M Casey (h-t)

24. Tom Morrissey (Ahane) for English (48)

26. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca) for P Casey (48)

14. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock) for Gillane (58)

18. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown) for Hayes (61)

Tipperary

1. Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris)

2. Robert Doyle (Clonoulty-Rossmore), 3. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, captain), 4. Keith Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane)

5. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), 6. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill), 7. Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s)

8. Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields), 9. Alan Tynan (Roscrea)

10. Oisín O’Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs), 11. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), 12. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

13. Darragh McCarthy (Toomevara), 14. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), 15. Stefan Tobin (Carrick Swan)

Subs:

23. Sam O’Farrell (Nenagh Éire Óg) for Tynan (42)

18. Joe Caesar (Holycross-Ballycahill) for Kennedy (45)

17. Michael Breen (Ballina) for N McGrath (50)

19. Paddy McCormack (Borris-Ileigh) for J McGrath (54)

24. Jamie Ormond (JK Brackens) for McCarthy (61)

20. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney) for Ryan (69-f-t, temp)

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork).

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