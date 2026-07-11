Merlier wins eighth stage of the Tour de France in bunch sprint

BELGIAN TIM MERLIER dominated a bunch sprint finish for the second day running to claim victory in the eighth stage of the Tour de France on Saturday.

Merlier seemed out of contention when he was caught out of position in the last few hundred metres but launched a long-range charge to reel in all of his rivals and beat Ethiopian Biniam Girmay into second with Dutchman Olav Kooij third.

It was Merlier’s fifth stage victory in his third Tour appearance and also brought him to within 15 points of Dane Mads Pedersen in the sprinters’ green jersey competition.

The eighth stage in the Dordogne region, known for its 1,000 castles and ancient cave drawings, had always looked destined to finish with a bunch sprint.

Belgian Liam Slock tried to upset the form book, setting off alone with 40km left after spending most of the day in a three-man breakaway.

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But he was caught 1.3km from the line, and while former world champion Mathieu van der Poel did his best to set up Alpecin-Premier Tech team-mate Jasper Philipsen for the victory, Merlier simply proved too strong once again.

He had been caught the wrong side of a gap when Van der Poel dragged six men clear of the others, but the Belgian simply turned on the power, with Girmay in his wheel, and charged through to win.

Kooij, who won the first sprint finish in Wednesday’s fifth stage, darted out from behind Philipsen but could not match the acceleration of Merlier.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s Ben Healy finished 144th and is 114th overall.

You can view the full rankings here.

– © AFP 2026