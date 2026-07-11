Wicklow stage incredible second-half rally against Down to win Tailteann Cup

Tailteann Cup final:

Wicklow 1-21

Down 2-16

Paul Keane reports from Croke Park

WICKLOW HAVE DONE the unthinkable for the second game running at Croke Park, overturning a giant deficit with a storming second-half performance to claim the Tailteann Cup title.

Just like the semi-final win over Offaly, when Wicklow outscored the Faithful by 1-17 to 1-4 in the second half, Oisín McConville’s Division 4 outfit came from nowhere again to triumph.

And this time there was a huge reward for victory – a golden ticket to the 2027 All-Ireland SFC.

Wicklow trailed by 12 points at half-time, and by 13 early in the second half, but ended up winning by two, a quite incredible 15-point turnaround on the scoreboard.

Man of the Match Dean Healy’s 56th-minute goal was a cracker, and hugely significant, though it was a monumental collective effort to haul themselves back from the brink as they did.

Eoin Darcy, Kevin Quinn and Oisín McGraynor all weighed in with four points each while Wicklow’s defensive effort was superb in the second half as they outscored Down by 1-17 to 0-6 in the 35 minutes.

Having just failed to beat Dublin in the Leinster SFC earlier in the season, a result that followed a devastating loss to Longford that cost Wicklow promotion to Division 3, it’s a landmark win that they fought so hard for.

But Down, strong favourites to match their 2024 title success, having beaten Donegal early in the season in the Ulster SFC, will have nightmares about how this game got away from them.

The Division 3 champions fired six second-half wides and butchered a series of late opportunities, with Wicklow scoring the last four points of the game to pick the Mourne County’s pockets.

Wicklow trailed Offaly by eight points at half-time in their semi-final tie and found themselves even worse off this time, behind by a dozen at the turnaround. It seemed almost hopeless for them.

They played catch-up from the game’s opening score, a Pat Havern point which underlined just how clued in and focused Down were early on.

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Odhran Murdock engineered that score when he took a solo-and-go after winning a free, bypassing a Wicklow defender and playing in Havern for a goal chance which flew over.

A minute later, Wicklow defender Gavin Fogarty fumbled an attempted catch, allowing Patrick McCarthy to play in Céilum Doherty for a tap over.

And on it went like that, Down quick and incisive, and punishing any error by Wicklow.

Miceal Rooney’s two-pointer for Down stretched their lead to five points, 0-5 to 0-0.

Wicklow didn’t manage a point from play until the 21st minute, a Quinn score, but Down had already put 1-9 on the board.

Havern’s goal was a big turning point as it came from the kick-out after Mark Jackson had fired a 45 attempt wide. Realising that Jackson hadn’t yet returned to his goal line, Down got their kick-out away quickly and booted the ball down long. Jackson was just back to contest the dropping ball, but Havern beat him in the air and flicked it in.

It was one of those halves for Jackson, who only took 0-1 from four score attempts, converting a 45 but wasting two others and kicking wide from a free outside the arc.

Ronan Burns was brilliant at the other end for Down, showing the bravery and confidence to go short with most of his first-half kick-outs and getting all nine of them away successfully. He also converted two two-point frees from two attempts and saved a penalty from Wicklow’s Darcy.

Down went with a towering full-forward triumvirate of John McGeough, Havern and Eamon Brown and used the long ball successfully.

McGeough’s goal put the tin hat on a terrific first half for Down, the Mourne winning a free beneath the Hogan Stand – Wicklow manager Oisín McConville argued the toss over that one – and sending in the long ball that McGeough beat Jackson to and redirected to the net.

Shane Annett hit the first score of the second half to nudge Down 13 points clear, and it seemed close to a lost cause from Wicklow’s perspective.

But with the wind behind them, they dug remarkably deep from there, simply refusing to accept defeat.

Padraig O’Toole kicked three points in the third quarter to help ignite the comeback, and it kept going from there with Down apparently powerless to prevent the onslaught.

Two-pointers from Chris O’Brien and McGraynor were significant too while Healy roared through the middle for a brilliant goal.

Twice the sides were tied in the closing minutes, and Down did regain the lead briefly, but Wicklow weren’t to be denied, goalkeeper Jackson, Darcy and Quinn all getting the scores that sealed a win for the ages.

Wicklow scorers: Dean Healy 1-1, Eoin Darcy 0-4 (1 tp, 0-1f), Kevin Quinn 0-4, Oisín McGraynor 0-4 (1 tp, 0-1f), Mark Jackson 0-3 (1 tpf, 0-1 45), Pádraig O’Toole 0-3, Christopher O’Brien 0-2 (1 tp).

Down scorers: Pat Havern 1-2 (0-1f), Ronan Burns 0-4 (2 tpf), John McGeough 1-0, Miceal Rooney 0-3 (1 tp), Ceilum Doherty 0-3, Daniel Guinness 0-1, Shane Annett 0-1, Eamon Brown 0-1, Ruairí McCormack 0-1.

WICKLOW

1. Mark Jackson (Bealach Conglais)

4. Malachy Stone (An Bearna Dearg)

2. Tom Moran (Dun Luain)

7. Gavin Fogarty (An Tochar)

5. Darragh Fee (An Tochar)

6. Eoin Murtagh (Dun Luain)

3. Matt Nolan (An Tochar)

8. Dean Healy (Naomh Pádraigh – Captain)

9. Jack Kirwan (Bealach Conglais)

10. Jonathan Carlin (An Bearna Dearg)

11. Pádraig O’Toole (Naomh Teagain)

12. Christopher O’Brien (nGearaltaine Baile Mhuine)

13. Oisín McGraynor (Abhainn Dala)

14. Kevin Quinn (Cros Bhaile Coimín)

15. Eoin Darcy (Tig na hEille)

SUBS

19. Joe Prendergast (Éire Óg Clocha Liath) for Kirwan (52)

18. Cian Deering (Dun Luain) for Murtagh (54)

17. Mark Kenny (Baile Manis) for Fogarty (59)

21. John Paul Nolan (An Tochar) for McGraynor (68)

20. Liam O’Neill (Cuil Chionnaoith) for Darcy (69)

DOWN

1. Ronan Burns (Droim Gaith)

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2. Peter Fegan (Boireann)

3. Pierce Laverty (Naomh Phádraigh Sabhall)

20. Patrick McCarthy (Boireann)

5. Callum Rogers (Cill Chua)

6. Shane Annett (Droichead Mhaigh Eo)

21. Ruairí McCormack (Cumann Pheadair Nao/’fa)

8. Ryan McEvoy (Cill Chua)

9. Odhran Murdock (Boireann – Captain)

10. Daniel Guinness (Ceathrú Aoidh Dhuibh)

11. Céilum Doherty (Cill Chua)

12. Miceal Rooney (Cill Chua)

13. John McGeough (Ceathrú Aoidh Dhuibh)

14. Pat Havern (Sabhall)

15. Eamon Brown (Chluain Daimh)

SUBS

18. Caolan Mooney (RGU Dún Phádraig) for McCarthy (28)

7. Ryan Magill (Boireann) for Rogers (48)

23. Ruairí O’Hare (Naomh Phádraig Sabhall) for McGeough (53)

4. Patrick Brooks (Gleann) for Brown (64)

Referee: Barry Tiernan (Dublin).

The comeback kids are back at it again.



A tremendous solo goal by Dean healy has Wicklow level



Watch live on RTÉ 2 & RTÉ Player or listen live on RTÉ Radio 1. #SaturdayGame pic.twitter.com/3xE0SiomL7 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 11, 2026

Division 4 to Tailteann Cup champions!!!



Kevin Quinn caps off an amazing comeback for Wicklow as they came from 12 points down at half time to overcome Down and book their spot in the Sam Maguire.



Watch live on RTÉ 2 & RTÉ Player or listen live on RTÉ Radio 1. #SaturdayGame pic.twitter.com/zw7fyxqRMD — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 11, 2026

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