'It's their Mecca. This has to be the performance of our lives' - Farrell

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell has urged his players to deliver “the performance of our lives” as they prepare to take on New Zealand at their famous Eden Park fortress.

The All Blacks haven’t been beaten at the Auckland ground since 1994, with that unbeaten streak currently at 52 games.

With new boss Dave Rennie making a quick impact, the All Blacks have played with verve in their Nations Championship wins over France and Italy in the past two weekends.

The 46,800-capacity Eden Park is completely sold out for Ireland’s visit on Saturday [KO 8.10am Irish time, Virgin Media] and Farrell expects an immense challenge.

“We’re the lucky ones, we have a shot at doing something that nobody’s ever done, and nobody’s done it, certainly in the last wee while for a reason,” said Farrell.

“Because it’s their Mecca, it’s their ground where they tend to attack the game, and we’ve been on the end of that, I’ve been on the end of that plenty of times.

“But this is a one-off chance, and we’ve got to see what we’re made of, that’s it. All you can do is be the best version of yourselves, and see what that type of opportunity can bring out in you, but there has to be a realisation of what you’re coming up against as well.”

Ireland have played at Eden Park four times before. Back in 2002, they lost on a 40-8 scoreline. Their 2006 clash was closer, with the Kiwis winning 27-17. In 2012, Ireland lost 40-12.

With Farrell in charge, Ireland were beaten 42-19 by the All Blacks at Eden Park in the first game of their 2022 series, which ended in Irish success after they won in Dunedin and Wellington.

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“We took a lot from the first Test; remember we got held up three or four times, and we took some confidence from that, but we still lost, so this is a one-off, and you’ve got to nail it first off, haven’t you?” said Farrell.

“It’s different with us now. We’ve got different people who have probably not felt what it’s like to deliver, to thrive, to attack a game of rugby which is probably the top 1% of games in world rugby.

“That’s what we’re dealing with here, so either way, we’re going to learn more about ourselves.”

Eden Park in Auckland. Photosport / Libby Law/INPHO Photosport / Libby Law/INPHO / Libby Law/INPHO

New Zealand have won the most recent three meetings between these sides, including the brilliant 2023 World Cup quarter-final in France. They also beat Ireland in Dublin in November 2024 and in Chicago last autumn.

“They’ve belted me a good few times,” said Farrell.

“I’ve been on the receiving end a good few times, so yeah, for what’s gone in the past, I’m sure that’ll count for a little bit of something, but a new coaching team, a new set-up, all of that will certainly build us a little bit more of a one-off game.”

Farrell has been impressed with the first two games of the Rennie era, with the 62-year-old having succeeded Scott Robertson in the top job.

They had a convincing 47-17 win over Italy last weekend, having squeezed past France in a thriller the weekend before.

“Italy obviously did really well, but the quality came through,” said Farrell.

“They’ve got what they’ve got, and the talent that they’ve got, and the individual class, strength, power, and all of that.

“It’s the way that Dave Rennie’s teams have played, from the Chiefs days to the Glasgow days, and we’ve seen how he likes to play the game, a fast, ball-in-hand type game, speed of ruck and physicality to go with it, so we know what’s coming up for us.

“We’ve got to do our homework to be able to stop it, that’s for sure.”

Farrell’s Ireland players appear to be in relatively good health for what is the final game of a long season.

Right wing Robert Baloucoune is expected to return from his hamstring injury to start, while loosehead prop Jeremy Loughman is also in line to be available after a concussion.

After a bad day for the Irish lineout against Japan last weekend, Farrell said that nailing the set-piece work against New Zealand is “right up there at the top of the list” of things that need to happen this week.

Ireland have lost their last three games against New Zealand. Photosport / Robert Alam/INPHO Photosport / Robert Alam/INPHO / Robert Alam/INPHO

But he hopes his squad are in a good place to deliver a performance at Eden Park.

“The lads are in fantastic spirits, on the training field, off the field,” said Farrell.

“We’re two games into it now, so there’s a bit of learning to that, and we obviously knew that this was coming, and what a privilege it is that we’re able to face them, and we’ve got to embrace that, and take it with both hands, and see what we can do with it.

“Yeah, the spirit’s as high as it can be, but at the same time, the determined mood and the confidence that we need to build from Monday onwards has to build up to something that probably has to be the performance of our lives, knowing what it means to them, and also what an opportunity it is for us.”