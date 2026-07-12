Galway let three-goal lead slip but stay unbeaten after dramatic draw with Rovers

Galway United 3

Shamrock Rovers 3

By Darryl Geraghty

GALWAY UNITED CONTINUED their unbeaten run this season but remained second in table having let a three-goal lead slip at home to Shamrock Rovers in one of the most dramatic games of the season.

In a six-goal thriller in the blistering heat at Moyne Villa, the home side missed the chance to go level at the top of the table with Athlone, but still hold a crucial game in hand over last season’s double winners.

Emma Doherty’s seventh league goal of the season gave the hosts a dream start before Abbie Callanan and Eve Dossen gave their side a three-goal head start. But Sadhbh Doyle’s goal just before the break followed by an Emily Corbet double completed the most unlikely of comebacks to rescue a point for Rovers.

Despite the sizzling conditions and swirling winds, both sides put on a relentless display at Galway United’s temporary home in a game that had everything.

The visitors, who haven’t tasted victory against the Tribeswomen since May 2023, were desperately looking to put a halt to the winless run and almost took the lead with the first kick of the game when Aisling Spillane – who recently made the move from south Dublin rivals Peamount United – smashed the crossbar with a shot straight from kick-off.

But the home side seemed to take that personally and responded immediately.

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Operating in a slightly higher position in the midfield, Eve Dossen used her physicality to dispossess former Galway United defender Therese Kinnevey and instantly release the pacey Cara Griffin down the right, who whipped in a low ball into Doherty and their top scorer made no mistake from close range.

Abbie Callanan on the volley 🚀 pic.twitter.com/mblxwq1uhp — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) July 12, 2026

Despite playing some nice football, the Hoops fell further behind when Niamh Farrelly pressed high and found a clever ball inside to Callanan who, from about 25 yards out, instinctively looped the ball high over the helpless Erica Turner to double their lead.

Things went from bad to worse for James O’Callaghan’s side – who were missing the talismanic Maria Reynolds at the heart for their defence – when on the half-hour mark Dossen powered home a header to make it three.

The home side, seemingly in cruise control at this stag, suffered a major speed bump when Galway native, and last week’s match winner away in Wexford, Sadhbh Doyle gave her side a lifeline picking the ball up and unleashing a stunning right-footed strike that drifted right and into the side netting.

Great finish from Sadhbh Doyle 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VdoWPLzJdm — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) July 12, 2026

Much like the first half, the second got off to a flyer when the visiting side – perhaps off the back of some hairdryer treatment from O’Callaghan – reduced the deficit even further when Corbet raced onto a long ball down the left-hand channel and showed great feet to cut inside and finish expertly low past McQuillan.

Aoibheann Costello looked to halt the visitors’ renewed sense of belief blasting over from the edge of the box as the game became a feistier affair. The home side began to get the upper hand again just before the second hydration break.

But after another influential chat from their gaffer, the spirited Rovers side managed to haul themselves level when Niamh Cotter was adjudged to have caught Corbet as the ball bounced just inside the area. Corbet showed tremendous composure to slot the penalty into the bottom left-hand corner and complete the incredible comeback.

The drama wasn’t finished just yet, and with a quarter of an hour remaining it was Rovers who could have snatched the lead, and all three points, when Katie O’Reilly rattled the post having latched onto Kinnevey’s brilliant delivery from the left.

In a breathless encounter, both sides were eventually forced to share the spoils as Phil Trill’s side can now put full focus on next Saturday’s All-Island Cup final when they travel to Tolka Park to face Shelbourne.

Galway United: Amanda McQuillan; Kate Thompson (Aoibhin Donnelly, 72’), Niamh Cotter, Aoibheann Costello, Lucy Jayne Grant; Eve Dossen, Niamh Farrelly, Isabella Beletic; Cara Griffin (Aislinn Meaney, 83’), Abbie Callanan (Anna McGough, 72’), Emma Doherty

Shamrock Rovers: Erica Turner: Lauryn O’Callaghan, Roisin McGovern, Therese Kinnevey, Hailey Twomey (Della Cowper-Gray, 65’); Aisling Spillane, Jaime Thompson (Maria Reynolds, 68’); Katie O’Reilly (Alice Buggle, 80’), Sadhbh Doyle, Ella Kelly; Emily Corbet

Referee: Ryan Maher.

Results – Women’s Premier Division

All played Saturday

Cork City 0-3 Athlone Town

DLR Waves 2-1 Bohemians

Shelbourne 3-0 Waterford

Peamount United 0-2 Treaty United

Sligo Rovers 1-0 Wexford

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