Dublin boss Brennan: 'Video assisted technology has to come into play for key decisions'

DUBLIN MANAGER GER Brennan has called for video reviews to be brought in to assist referees in the wake of a series of crucial calls going against his side in their All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Kerry.

Dublin lost out by four points in a close contest, but Brennan questioned the awarding of a first-half penalty that resulted in a David Clifford goal.

TV replays showed in the second half that Seán O’Brien was in the square when he fisted home a vital goal for Kerry, while Brennan also pointed to footage showing that the ball had crossed the line during another late scramble as Dublin searched for a goal.

“To be fair to inter-county officials, the game is so fast and certainly with Gaelic Games, the new rules it’s up and down, so it’s challenging for match day officials.

“I feel very strongly that both sets of players today and other intercounty players, even hurling as well watching some of the games, that video assisted technology has to come into play for key decisions.

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David Clifford's first-half penalty attempt for Kerry. james lawlor photos james lawlor photos

“There were obviously three key decisions that didn’t go our way today. If the officials had an opportunity to have just a quick look, take 30 seconds out, stop the clock, those decisions would have gone a different direction.”

Brennan went on to detail his views on the three major calls.

“The first one, the penalty, we teach our players and coach them how to tackle as the second man coming in, have your hands down on your side. Obviously Alex Gavin was putting a bit of heat on Joe O’Connor and forced Joe to turn into Peadar (Ó Cofaigh-Byrne), and Peadar has his hands down by his side and Peadar takes the contact on the chest and then the penalty, so that was a poor decision.

Huge swing in momentum here as Kerry go up the other end and level things up through Seán O'Brien who punches the ball beyond Evan Comerford



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“Then you have a look at the second goal, and it was a square ball for Sean O’Brien. It’s not my opinion. You can certainly chat about the penalty one alright, you can debate that, but certainly the, the second one was a square ball. It’s not my opinion, that’s just a fact.

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Sean O'Brien flicks home Kerry's second goal. Laszlo Geczo Laszlo Geczo

“And well done to Shane Murphy he had a fine game, two great saves, but, but having had a chance to look back at the video footage there, it was a goal for us as well. The referees need assistance because so much happening.”

The panel debate whether Ross McGarry's palmed finish crossed the goal-line



"Every play was about inches, and I think all of the inches were taken by Kerry today......with some of the officiating"#SundayGame pic.twitter.com/Afo8AjOftH — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 12, 2026

The Dublin boss also pointed to his team’s own wastefulness in front of goal as a key reason why they lost out with Kerry advancing to a final date with Mayo in a fortnight.

“Credit to Kerry, congratulations to them on their shooting. They just were a bit more accurate today.

“I know we probably created, we’d had the guts of 10 more shots than Kerry today, just didn’t go over or go in. Kerry took their opportunities. We may have finished around 55% shot to score ratio, they were up in the mid to high 60s. We had enough opportunities as well, despite some of the decisions that didn’t go our way.”

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