Kerry book return to All-Ireland final day as they hold off strong Dublin challenge

Kerry 2-18 (2-3-12)

Dublin 0-20 (0-2-16)

KERRY’S ALL-IRELAND title defence remains intact, a final date against Mayo booked as their reward for surviving this furious semi-final contest with Dublin.

Goals in either half from David Clifford and Seán O’Brien proved crucial in paving the path for Kerry to reach the decider.

They were grateful as well to see second-half Dublin efforts from Con O’Callaghan and Ross McGarry deflected onto the woodwork, Kerry’s eventual clean sheet a vital statistic in determining the outcome.

Dublin built impressively on the momentum generated from their victories over Donegal and Galway. They absorbed the setback of an early goal concession when David Clifford netted from a penalty rebound, Evan Comerford blocking his initial effort in the third minute. Joe O’Connor had been fouled by Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne, an incident that prompted the penalty award, a notable Kerry response after Cormac Costello had nailed a two-point free to get Dublin up and running.

Dublin's Paddy Small and Kerry's Mike Breen. Laszlo Geczo Laszlo Geczo

Every time Kerry threatened to pull clear in the opening period, Dublin dragged themselves back into the hunt. Paudie Clifford was pulling the Kerry attacking strings while Graham O’Sullivan raided forward for two first-half points. The Clifford brothers combined successfully for a looped point effort in the 26th minute, nudging Kerry 1-7 to 0-8 clear, but Dublin, backed by a strong breeze blowing into the Davin End, found their scoring touch.

Costello, Charlie McMorrow, and Costello again, raised the white flags that seemed set to send Dublin in at the break with an advantage, but Seán O’Shea had the final scoring say with his buzzer-beating shot leaving the teams tied at the break, 1-8 to 0-11.

Dublin's Colm Basquel and Kerry's Paul Murphy. james lawlor photos james lawlor photos

Dublin emerged for the second half and claimed the initiative once more. They pinned Kerry back by securing possession from three Shane Murphy kickouts, setting in motion moves that culminated in points for Paddy Small, Brian Howard, and Colm Basquel in succession. Then came the sliding doors moments of the game, Con O’Callaghan denied by Murphy and the woodwork at one end, O’Brien rising to palm home Kerry’s second goal at the other end.

Square Ball

The goal stood despite O’Brien being in the square when the initial shot from Dylan Geaney was taken. Kerry sourced inspiration from that with O’Shea and both Cliffords swinging over two-points from play.

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Entering the final quarter, Kerry had charged five points clear at 2-15 to 0-16. Dublin kept pressing with substitute Ross McGarry pounding the goalmouth with a series of attempts but couldn’t force a green flag to be raised. Dublin refused to quit with Seán Bugler and Niall Scully clipping over the points that left three in it with 69 minutes on the clock.

However, the final scoring act belonged to Kerry, Clifford blasting over a point and wheeling away in celebration towards the Cusack Stand as their progression was confirmed.

David Clifford celebrates his late point. james lawlor photos james lawlor photos

Scorers for Kerry: David Clifford 1-5 (1 2pt play, 1-0 pen), Paudie Clifford 0-5 (1 2pt play), Seán O’Shea 0-4 (1 2pt play, 0-1 mark), Seán O’Brien 1-0, Graham O’Sullivan 0-2, Tomás Kennedy 0-1, Dylan Geaney 0-1.

Scorers for Dublin: Cormac Costello 0-7 (1 2pt free, 0-1 ’45), Colm Basquel 0-3, Charlie McMorrow 0-2, Brian Howard 0-2, Con O’Callaghan 0-2 (1 2pt play), Paddy Small 0-2, Seán Bugler 0-1, Niall Scully 0-1.

Kerry

1. Shane Murphy (Dr. Crokes)

2. Paul Murphy (Rathmore), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

5. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), 6. Mike Breen (Beaufort), 7. Gavin White (Dr. Crokes)

8. Mark O’Shea (Dr. Crokes), 9. Seán O’Brien (Beaufort)

10. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks), 11. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

13. David Clifford (Fossa), 20. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks), 15. Dylan Geaney (Dingle)

Subs

22. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht) for O’Sullivan (43)

19. Keith Evans (Keel) for O’Brien (46)

17. Evan Looney (Dr Crokes) for Paul Murphy (59)

21. Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks) for White (59)

26. Tomás Kennedy (Kerins O’Rahillys) for Geaney (63)

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Dublin

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

3. Eoin Kennedy (Cuala), 4. David Byrne (Naomh Ólaf), 6. Theo Clancy (Kilmacud Crokes),

5. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcille), 7. Charlie McMorrow (Cuala), 24. Alex Gavin (Ballyboden St-Enda’s)

8. Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne (Cuala), 9. Brian Howard (Raheny)

10. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s), 11. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala – captain), 12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 14. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock), 15. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)

Subs

20. Cian Murphy (Thomas Davis) for Gavin (50)

23. Ross McGarry (Ballyboden St-Enda’s) for Ó Cofaigh-Byrne (55)

25. Seán Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett’s-Eoghan Ruadh) for Kennedy (58)

21. Seán Guiden (St Sylvester’s) for Small (63)

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare)

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