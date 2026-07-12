Antrim and Carlow through to All-Ireland JFC final

Antrim 3-14

Sligo 2-13

***

Carlow 4-7

Derry 1-7

LETHAL FORWARD MARIA O’Neill scored 3-5 as last year’s beaten finalists Antrim booked their place in the TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship final with victory over a gallant Sligo team at St. Tiernach’s Park in Clones, writes Deniese O’Flaherty.

The Moneyglass player was in superb form and her goals came at crucial times for Antrim. But full credit to Sligo who fought until the very end.

Early points were traded between Alyssa Davidson and Anna McDaniel before Antrim took a hold of proceedings. They grabbed their first goal in the seventh minute when Bronagh Devlin’s ball was flicked to the net by O’Neill. The Saffrons were seven points ahead when Sligo got their second point of the game in the 13th minute through Sinead Regan.

O’Neill kicked an excellent two point free in the 16th minute and two minutes later grabbed her and her side’s second goal to extend the lead to 10 points. It looked ominous for Sligo but they made a fightback.

Leah Duffy kicked three points while McDaniel (2) and Regan were also on target as the Yeats County cut the gap to four points in the 26th minute. O’Neill got a point two minutes later to stifle Sligo’s comeback. Theresa Mellon fired over a lovely point just before the break to give Antrim a 2-9 to 0-9 lead.

Sligo cut the gap to just two points within minutes of the restart, McDaniel with another point before Rachel McGoldrick played the ball to Denise McGrath and she fired past Aine Devlin.

But just like earlier Antrim responded with three points in a row but Sligo were resilient and came back at them. Blaithin Lavin fired over a point before McGrath got her second goal of the game in the 48th minute to cut the lead to just one point.

The next score was going to be important and it came from the boot of the clinical O’Neill who scored her third goal in the 49th minute. Prenter and O’Neill (free) followed up with points.

Sligo needed a third goal and as they went in search of one Antrim’s defence held firm. Subs Lauren Normanly (free) and Aife Haran hit over late points for Sligo but it was Antrim who advanced to another All-Ireland junior decider.

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Scorers: Antrim: M O’Neill 3-5 (2f, 1tpf), O Prenter 0-4 (1f), T Mellon 0-2, L Dahunsi, A Tubridy, A Davidson 0-1 each.

Sligo: D McGrath 2-0, A McDaniel 0-4, L Duffy 0-3, S Regan 0-2, R McGoldrick, B Lavin, A Haran, L Normanly (f) 0-1 each.

ANTRIM: A Devlin; E Kearns, M Blaney, M Mulholland; L Agnew, D Coleman, C McKenna; L Dahunsi, Á Tubridy; T Mellon, B Devlin, A Davidson; E Louise McAreavey, M O’Neill, O Prenter. Subs: A Monaghan for Davidson 36, C Maguire for Prenter 55

SLIGO: E McGuire; H Gilligan, C Dunne, A Durcan; C King, C Walsh, T Breheny; S Regan, S Cunney; A McDaniel, D McGrath, S Feeney; L Duffy, R McGoldrick, B Lavin. Subs: C Gorman for McGoldrick 50, S Dalton for Feeney 52, A Haran for Duffy and L Normanly for Lavin 57.

Ref: Barry Redmond (Wexford).

Annie Ní Lochlainn of Derry is tackled by Síofra O'Neill of Carlow. Ben McShane / SPORTSFILE Ben McShane / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

Meanwhile, Carlow’s three goals in a two-minute spell at the end of the first half helped them overcome Derry in an entertaining TG4 All Ireland Junior Championship semi-final at Kingspan Breffni, writes Ivan Smyth.

Goals from Amy Hanley, Brónagh Nolan and Aibha Kiernan at the end of the first half catapulted Carlow 3-2 to 0-5 in front at half time and from there Ed Burke’s side never looked back.

Derry’s defence frustrated Carlow for much of the first half while Greg McArdle’s side were more efficient for much of the first period. Jemma Shivers opened Derry’s account while an Annie Ní Lochlainn free ensured Derry enjoyed the ideal start. They could have been further in front, but Nicole Hanley stood strong to thwart Ní Lochlainn in the 12th minute.

An Aoibhín Webb effort in the 14th minute got Carlow off the mark but Derry were still enjoying the momentum. Ed Burke’s side needed to be switched on as Ní Lochlainn’s quickly taken 20m free was blocked by the retreating Carlow defence.

Ní Lochlainn added two further frees alongside a classy Jeanette Slevin effort to help Derry lead 0-5 to 0-2, Clíodhna Ní Shé registered Carlow’s second point.

But, Carlow made their move just before half time with three goals in two minutes. They got just that when Amy Hanley palmed to the net after 27 minutes.

In the next passage of play, Carlow overturned the Derry restart before Brónagh Nolan rifled to the net. The Carlow crowd were delirious, and their joy continued in the next attack as Ní Shé played the ball across goal for Aibha Kiernan to finish to the net from close range, helping Carlow lead 3-2 to 0-5 at half time.

Carlow picked up where they left off as Sara Doyle produced a classy effort to raise Carlow’s third white flag of the contest. Derry still carried a threat as Orla McGeough’s improvised backheel was blocked by Hanley in the Carlow goal. But, Carlow continued to press home their advantage though Ní Shé (free) and Ruth Bermingham.

A Cara Donnelly score ended Carlow’s run of 3-3 without reply but a superb Aoibhín Webb point settled any Carlow nerves. Even the re-introduction of Jemma Shivers or Orla McGeough’s penalty could help Derry move within reach as Megan Townsend’s last gasp goal ensured Carlow will line out at Croke Park on August 2.

Scorers – Carlow: A Hanley, Brónagh Nolan, A Kiernan, M Townsend 1-0 each, A Webb, C Ní Shé (1f) 0-2 each, R Bermingham, C O’Neill, S Doyle 0-1 each.

Derry: A Ní Lochlainn 0-4 (3f), O McGeough 1-0, penalty; C Donnelly, J Shivers, J Slevin 0-1 each.

CARLOW: N Hanley; A Carroll, A Roche, S O’Neill; R Bermingham, N Forde, A Webb; R Bailey, C O’Neill; A Hanley, C Ní Shé, E Hayden; Brónagh Nolan, A Kiernan, S Doyle. Subs: M Townsend for E Hayden (47), Béibhín Nolan for Brónagh Nolan (59).

DERRY: T Cassidy; L Brewster, S Hargan, J Corr; S Duggan, S Heron, A Donnelly; O McGeough, C Donnelly; B Donnelly, K Hargan, N Hannon; A Ní Lochlainn, J Shivers, J Slevin. Subs: B Brolly for J Shivers (ht), J Shivers for J Corr (53), N McGarry for A Ní Lochlainn (59), H Mullan for L Brewster (59), L Armstrong for N Hannon (59).

Ref: Gerard Canny (Mayo).