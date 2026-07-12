Farrell's frontliners primed to return as All Blacks week arrives

AND SO, THIS season rolls into one final week in Auckland.

Ireland have achieved some great things under Andy Farrell, including winning a series in New Zealand in 2022, but a first-ever win at Eden Park would be among the big ones.

If any reminder is needed, the All Blacks haven’t lost in their Auckland fortress since 1994.

They showed on Saturday that they’re quickly rediscovering their true DNA under new boss Dave Rennie, with a blend of physical edge and dashing, lightning-quick attack helping them to power past an Italy side who were stubborn in the first half.

So it’s surely going to take Ireland’s most accurate, aggressive, skilful and clever performance of this long season to give it a happy ending.

Farrell will be content that many of his frontliners had a relaxing few days in the peaceful, laid-back city of Newcastle. He gave lots of opportunities and handed out four news caps in the 36-20 win over Japan, but resting up some of the big dogs was equally important.

Many of them did the pre-game warm-up, with only Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong appearing to sit that out, but they have had a chance to recuperate and reenergise this week.

The sun came out in Newcastle, which provided a welcome slowdown in pace after the hustle and bustle of Sydney. The seaside walkway and stunning ocean baths were well-used, while Irish players and staff were barely out of Arno’s Deli. The sandwiches are world-class, in fairness.

Having been rested for the Japan game, captain Sheehan, Furlong, Joe McCarthy, Josh van der Flier, Jamison Gibson-Park, Sam Prendergast, Garry Ringrose, and Hugo Keenan look likely to come straight back into Farrell’s starting XV against New Zealand.

It appears set to be a relatively straightforward selection for Farrell and his assistant coaches, with Robert Baloucoune and Jeremy Loughman expected to return to the mix after being sidelined by injury.

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Farrell and co. will consider the last few calls on their flight from Sydney to Auckland on Sunday evening Australian time.

Dan Sheehan was among those to sit out the Japan game. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Tom O’Toole is likely to go again at loosehead prop, having already started against Australia and Japan, with Sheehan and Furlong expected to return in the front row.

Connacht’s Billy Bohan and Sam Illo got their debuts off the bench against Japan and showed their promise, yet it would be a leap to go ahead of Loughman and Thomas Clarkson in the pecking order for the match-day 23.

It will be interesting to see what Farrell does in the back five of the Irish scrum. It could be that McCarthy starts in the second row with James Ryan, with Tadhg Beirne shifting to blindside flanker.

Jack Conan will presumably return to number eight, which would leave the number six shirt open for Beirne or Cian Prendergast to slot in on the blindside.

Prendergast started Ireland’s opening tour game against the Wallabies and would love another shot, yet getting all of Beirne, McCarthy and Ryan into the starting pack might help on a day when Ireland will be heavily focused on nailing their lineout.

If van der Flier returns at openside, that could also mean Farrell going for Nick Timoney – who was good once again in the Japan win – and another punchy back row replacement on the bench.

Sean Jansen was outstanding on his Ireland debut against the Japanese, putting his hand up for inclusion in his native New Zealand. The Irish coaches have seen him as a possible bench impact player, so this might be a chance to try him in that role if there are three locks in the starting XV. Timoney and Jansen off the bench would be spicy.

Gibson-Park and Prendergast worked well together in the win over Australia, so they’re favourites to resume that partnership at nine and 10.

Craig Casey and Ciarán Frawley, the starting halfbacks versus Japan, may revert to their bench roles against New Zealand. And those roles may be important.

Stuart McCloskey has started both games for Ireland so far at inside centre, doing some brilliant things but also showing a couple of signs of rust after his nine-week spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Robert Baloucoune could return on the right wing. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Robbie Henshaw was impressive at outside centre in Newcastle, while Bundee Aki made a good impact off the bench in place of McCloskey, yet it would be a surprise if Farrell veered away from the Ulster man as his number 12.

Simply put, McCloskey has been one of the best centres in the world this season.

Ringrose is expected to come back in at outside centre, even if Farrell was quick to praise Henshaw’s defensive qualities against Japan.

Keenan will return to the number 15 shirt for this All Blacks challenge, which presumably means Jamie Osborne will go back to the left wing.

Osborne started at number 11 against the Wallabies, when he would have loved to get more touches of the ball, and then shifted out to the left wing for the closing quarter of the Japan clash, having started at fullback.

If Baloucoune is fit and firing after a hamstring injury kept him out of the opening two games of the tour, it’s likely that he will come straight in on the right wing. He was key for Ireland in the Six Nations and provides a different cutting edge with his athleticism.

That said, Jimmy O’Brien has impressed in the number 14 jersey on this trip, particularly standing out against Japan with his combativeness in the air and liveliness around the pitch.

O’Brien is also an option for Farrell as the outside back replacement, presuming Ireland continue with their 5/3 split of forwards and backs.

Aki has been at number 23 for the two games so far and, having given away the last-gasp penalty against Australia, he was much more like his ferocious self when he got on in Newcastle.

If Ireland are going to make history at Eden Park, they will need numbers one to 23 to produce their very best.