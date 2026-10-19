Ireland confirm panels for Shinty-Hurling/Camogie Internationals

THE IRELAND PANELS have been announced ahead of the Shinty-Hurling/Camogie Internationals at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday.

Both teams face Scotland, with the camogie side opening proceedings at 4pm followed by the hurlers at 6pm.

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Cork’s Ashling Thompson and Kilkenny’s Mikey Butler have been confirmed as team captains, with Ger Manley (camogie) and Eamon O’Shea (hurling) set to manage the respective Irish sides.

The hurling team features many notable names, including Seamus Harnedy, who earlier this month announced his retirement from inter-county hurling, as well as Cian O’Sullivan (Dublin), Andrew Ormonde (Tipperary), Pearse Óg McCrickard (Down), Darragh Neary (Galway), Aaron Dunphy (Laois), and Luca McCusker (Fermanagh).

Antrim’s Gerard Walsh, meanwhile, is the sole survivor from last year’s victory over Scotland.

More info on tickets for the fixtures is available here.

Ireland Shinty-Hurling team: Billy Nolan (Waterford), Mikey Butler (Kilkenny), Ian Shanahan (Laois), Sam O’Farrell (Tipperary), Meehaul McGrath (Derry), Ryan Mullaney (Laois), Darragh Neary (Galway), Fiachra C-Fennell (Laois), Diarmuid Stritch (Clare), Aaron Dunphy (Laois), Andrew Ormonde (Tipperary), Cian O’Sullivan (Dublin), Luca McCusker (Fermanagh), Séamus Harnedy (Cork), Pearse Óg McCrickard (Down), Gerard Walsh (Antrim), Joe Murray (Leitrim), Patrick Turner (Derry), Kyle O’Connor (Kerry), Damien Healey (Meath).

Standby players: Seán Kelly (Derry), Johnny Maher (Longford), Ciaran McNally (Longford), Ethan Flynn (Monaghan), Evan Tully (Longford), Pádraig Doyle (Wicklow), Emmet Walsh (Monaghan), Kevin Goulding (Kerry).

Ireland Shinty-Camogie team: Amy Lee (Cork), Aimie Nolan (Carlow), Anais Curran (Wexford), Aoife McDonald (Tyrone), Ashling Thompson (Cork), Ava Fitzgerald (Cork), Dearbhla Magee (Antrim), Emma Murphy (Cork), Gráinne McDonald (Tyrone), Isobel Sheehan (Cork), Laura Hayes (Cork), Maeve Clince (Meath), Naoise Hughes (Armagh), Rachael Walsh (Waterford), Rebecca Kelly (Carlow), Saoirse McCarthy (Cork), Shannagh Hegarty (Antrim), Sinéad Wylde (Dublin), Sophie O’Callaghan (Limerick).