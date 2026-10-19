Shane Lowry to join up with Rory McIlroy on same TGL team for 2027 season

SHANE LOWRY IS set to team up with Rory McIlroy in the TGL (TMRW golf league) for the 2027 season.

Lowry will join McIlroy’s Boston Common Golf team, in what marks the first trade in TGL history, and comes as TGL expands to five-player rosters for the 2027 season.

This year’s Irish Open champion Lowry will link up with his close friend and Masters winner McIlroy. Lowry moves from The Bay Golf Club, who will in turn receive Boston’s fourth pick in the upcoming roster formation process.

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Big moves. 👀 The first trade in @TGL history is official. 📖 more: https://t.co/GORiISUuCG https://t.co/SjnEhaoVpi — Boston Common Golf (@commongolf) October 19, 2026

“Shane is a great friend and someone I love having alongside me in team competition,” said McIlroy.

“We’ve had some special wins together, including at the Zurich Classic, and I know the quality of his game and how much he cares about winning for his teammates.

“I’m delighted to welcome him to Boston Common Golf and excited about what we can achieve together this season.”

“I’m delighted to be joining Boston Common Golf,” said Lowry.

“Having Rory alongside me and being part of this group makes it particularly exciting, and I’m looking forward to helping the team bring a championship to Boston.”

The third season of TGL starts on 27 December.