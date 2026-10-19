More Stories
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry join up. James Crombie/INPHO
Golf

Shane Lowry to join up with Rory McIlroy on same TGL team for 2027 season

Lowry will join the Boston Common Golf side for the third season of TGL.
5.16pm, 19 Oct 2026

SHANE LOWRY IS set to team up with Rory McIlroy in the TGL (TMRW golf league) for the 2027 season.

Lowry will join McIlroy’s Boston Common Golf team, in what marks the first trade in TGL history, and comes as TGL expands to five-player rosters for the 2027 season.

This year’s Irish Open champion Lowry will link up with his close friend and Masters winner McIlroy. Lowry moves from The Bay Golf Club, who will in turn receive Boston’s fourth pick in the upcoming roster formation process.

“Shane is a great friend and someone I love having alongside me in team competition,” said McIlroy.

“We’ve had some special wins together, including at the Zurich Classic, and I know the quality of his game and how much he cares about winning for his teammates.

“I’m delighted to welcome him to Boston Common Golf and excited about what we can achieve together this season.”

“I’m delighted to be joining Boston Common Golf,” said Lowry.

“Having Rory alongside me and being part of this group makes it particularly exciting, and I’m looking forward to helping the team bring a championship to Boston.”

The third season of TGL starts on 27 December.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie