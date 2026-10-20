FINN HARPS MEMBERS have voted to approve a proposed acquisition of their club by former Philippines international footballer Freddy Gonzalez.
The vote took place at a Special General Meeting on Monday night. A statement from the fan-owned club reads that “members of the Finn Harps Co-operative Society voted to approve the Special Resolution for the proposed acquisition of the club by Freddy Gonzalez.”
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A second Special General Meeting will follow on Tuesday, 3 November, where another vote will take place on the matter.
“Members will consider and, if thought fit, confirm the same Special Resolution approved at tonight’s meeting,” the statement adds.
Members of the Finn Harps Co-operative Society voted to approve the Special Resolution for the proposed acquisition of the club by Freddy Gonzalez at a Special General Meeting (SGM) this evening.
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Finn Harps announced in June that they had received a formal expression of interest from a prospective investor. This development followed a proactive search for external investment which began in October 2025 and generated interest from several parties.
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Finn Harps members vote in favour of proposed Freddy Gonzalez acquisition
FINN HARPS MEMBERS have voted to approve a proposed acquisition of their club by former Philippines international footballer Freddy Gonzalez.
The vote took place at a Special General Meeting on Monday night. A statement from the fan-owned club reads that “members of the Finn Harps Co-operative Society voted to approve the Special Resolution for the proposed acquisition of the club by Freddy Gonzalez.”
A second Special General Meeting will follow on Tuesday, 3 November, where another vote will take place on the matter.
“Members will consider and, if thought fit, confirm the same Special Resolution approved at tonight’s meeting,” the statement adds.
Finn Harps announced in June that they had received a formal expression of interest from a prospective investor. This development followed a proactive search for external investment which began in October 2025 and generated interest from several parties.
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