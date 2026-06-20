Finn Harps to vote on 'serious and detailed proposal' from external investor

FINN HARPS ARE considering potential investment in what has been described as “the most significant moment in the recent history” of the League of Ireland club.

The fan-owned club’s board confirmed on Saturday that it has received a formal expression of interest from a prospective investor, and has called a special general meeting of shareholders for 5 July.

“The board has unanimously approved bringing this proposal forward to shareholders, and we believe it is in the best interests of the club and its future,” a statement read.

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The development follows a proactive search for external investment which began in October 2025 and generated interest from several parties.

“Across the League of Ireland, virtually every club benefits from either wealthy private backers or significant outside investment.

“Finn Harps has operated without that support. Last year the club faced a significant one-off training compensation claim under Fifa regulations, which placed serious pressure on our cash flow.

“That experience brought into sharp focus both the vulnerability of the purely fan-funded model and the urgency of finding a more sustainable path forward for the club.”

A 75% majority vote at the special general meeting will be required to approve the deal.

“The board wishes to be clear that no transaction has been concluded. The board has unanimously approved bringing this proposal forward to shareholders, and we believe it is in the best interests of the club and its future.

“However, the transaction itself is subject to shareholder approval at the SGM, and the decision rests entirely with the membership. Shareholders will be notified formally in advance of the SGM date with full documentation.

“The club has already begun the process of engaging with the FAI and other key stakeholders to progress the requirements for the acquisition and the impact on stadium development.

“Throughout this process the board has worked to ensure that appropriate protections are built into the proposal for the club, its name, its identity, and its place in this community.

Those protections will be set out in full for members in advance of the SGM, and the board will be available to answer questions at the meeting itself.”