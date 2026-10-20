Ireland duo Slevin and Moloney miss out on World Championships finals

IRELAND’S EMMA SLEVIN and Mimi Moloney have missed out on reaching the finals of the World Gymnastics Championships in Rotterdam.

The pair were competing in the all-around event, with Slevin ranking 46th in her fifth World Championships with a score of 50.365, and 13.200 on Vault as her highest score.

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Moloney scored 49.232 ranking 61st as a young senior at the age of 16 in her first-ever World Championships event. Her highest score of 13.066 was also on Vault.

“Very proud of the girls tonight – stepping out on the world stage and delivering consistent solid performance is something they can take real confidence from,” said national women’s coach Sandra Stevenson.

“Mimi going clean in her first World Championships is a brilliant milestone, and Emma’s experience showed as she finished strongly on bars. Tonight’s performance gives our women’s artistic programme a strong mid‑cycle platform heading into 2027. Thank you to our gymnasts, coaches, personal coaches, support staff, judges and all clubs involved for their continued support.”