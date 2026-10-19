Lonergan nets late winner on emotional night for Waterford

SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division

Waterford 3

Galway United 2

Adrian Flanagan reports from the RSC

TOMMY LONERGAN PRODUCED a dramatic late winner to hand Waterford FC a priceless 3-2 victory over Galway United on an emotional evening at the RSC in the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division.

Waterford stand for a minute's silence. Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO Tom O'Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

With the city still coming to terms with the tragic loss of four members of the English family, Waterford paid tribute with a poignant minute’s silence before kick-off.

Lonergan’s towering header in the 89th minute ultimately provided a welcome lift for the home support after a contest that looked to have slipped away from Graham Coughlan’s side.

Lonergan with the header and the jersey's off! How important is that going to be for the Blues! https://t.co/ySVW9SZPaM — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) October 19, 2026

The home team made the brighter start and almost opened the scoring on 14 minutes. Benny Couto’s corner found Padraig Amond, whose header had Hugo Cunha beaten, only for Anthony O’Connor to clear off the line.

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The breakthrough arrived four minutes later. A quick throw-in from Couto released Lonergan down the left and his low cross was expertly turned home by Amond beyond Cunha.

Amond remained a constant threat and nearly doubled his tally on 21 minutes when he controlled Jordan Houston’s pass before striking a half-volley that Cunha tipped over the crossbar.

The veteran striker then missed a glorious opportunity just before the half-hour mark. After Couto’s delivery was recycled by Houston, Amond found himself with sight of goal from close range but fired over.

Galway’s first effort came on 36 minutes when David Hurley’s free-kick was comfortably gathered by Stephen McMullan after Noah Mawene had conceded a foul just outside the area.

Waterford doubled their advantage in first-half stoppage time with a goal of outstanding quality. Couto’s cross was headed back into the danger area and Amond acrobatically fired an overhead kick into the roof of the net, leaving Cunha with no chance.

Padraig Amond that is sensational 🤯 What a way to double Waterford's lead! https://t.co/s4QiZsyYvZ — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) October 19, 2026

The visitors responded immediately after the restart. Seven minutes into the second half, substitute Francely Lomboto fed Jimmy Keohane on the right and his cross was not properly cleared, allowing Lee Devitt to drive a left-footed finish beyond McMullan.

Galway drew level on the hour. Lomboto again proved influential, releasing Stephen Walsh down the left and the attacker drilled a low effort past McMullan to make it 2-2.

Waterford felt aggrieved four minutes later when Jordan Houston unleashed a powerful effort that Cunha brilliantly turned behind. Despite the save, referee Oliver Moran awarded a goal-kick, much to the disbelief of the home side.

The Blues continued to push forward. John Mahon went close with a glancing header before Cunha produced a superb save six minutes from time, tipping Benny Couto’s powerful effort over the bar after good work from Hayden Cann.

Just when the match appeared destined to end level, Waterford found a winner. Mahon helped the ball out to Couto on the right and the full-back delivered a magnificent cross into the penalty area. Lonergan rose highest and powered an unstoppable header beyond Cunha from 12 yards, sparking scenes of celebration among the home support.

The victory could prove crucial in Waterford’s fight for Premier Division survival and was greeted with understandable delight by the Blues faithful.

Waterford FC: McMullan; Houston (Volias 80), Cann, Mahon, Long, Couto; Mawene (Heeney 80), McLaughlin, Noonan (McMenamy 80); Amond, Lonergan.

Galway United: Cunha; O’Connor, Barratt, Keohane, Facchineri; Walsh (Pierrot 73), Bolger (Connolly 90), Hurley, McCarthy (Wolfe 46); Twardek (Lomboto 46), Devitt (Thiam 90).

Referee: Oliver Moran (Dublin).

Attendance: 2,166.

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