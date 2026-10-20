Leinster coach Bleyendaal on Axel anniversary and Munster's 'different dynamic'

WHILE A VISIT to Clermont Auvergne and Stade Marcel-Michelin was his primary focus, Leinster assistant coach Tyler Bleyendaal also understandably had a significant interest in the European Champions Cup clash between Munster and Racing 92 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday.

Back on 16 October 2016, Bleyendaal was part of a Munster squad that were due to take on the same Top 14 outfit at Stade Yves-du-Manoir on the outskirts of Paris in Europe’s top-tier. This game was ultimately postponed due to the sudden passing of then head coach Anthony Foley at the team’s hotel in nearby Suresnes.

The funeral for the legendary former No 8 was subsequently held in his native Killaloe on the following Friday and just a day later, the Munster players returned to the field of play to face Glasgow Warriors in the Champions Cup at Thomond Park.

Starting at out-half, Bleyendaal registered 16 points as the hosts claimed a superb 38-17 win over their Scottish counterparts. The latest clash between Munster and Racing took place just a day on from the 10th anniversary of Foley’s death and the New Zealander believes the southern province delivered a performance in their 33-25 victory to match an emotional occasion.

“We were travelling, but I was trying to catch bits of it. Obviously from the match we played after Axel’s passing, watching them commemorate him and play with his memory in mind, you could see that they were up for it,” Bleyendaal remarked at a Leinster media briefing in UCD on Monday.

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Bleyendaal with Anthony Foley in 2016. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“I think they celebrated him well with the performance that you would expect when you are celebrating someone like Axel. What he meant to individuals, but just the club and the whole region. It was a shock that it was 10 years on. It was crazy to think that it was 10 years ago.

“The memories are still very raw, I think. Still something that probably connects a lot of people that were involved that day. Jacques [Nienaber, current Leinster senior coach and then Munster defence coach] was obviously there as well. The shock it brought and then the emotions after, how we obviously played the match against Glasgow pretty soon after.”

Over the course of his 62 appearances as a Munster player from 2015 to 2020, Bleyendaal enjoyed two wins out of five outings against Leinster. Wins for the southern province in this fixture have continued to be few and far between since then, but their URC meeting at Croke Park on 18 October of last year saw Clayton McMillan’s charges securing a 31-14 triumph at the expense of their arch rivals.

While the remainder of the 2025/26 season was often turbulent for Munster, the current term thus far has seen them recording two wins and one draw from four games played.

Although Leinster’s international stars have got up to speed a lot quicker in the current term – the British & Irish Lions contingent were being slowly reintegrated into the provincial system when they faced each other in GAA HQ 12 months ago – Bleyendaal is still wary of a repeat display from Munster on Saturday.

“I would say [they’re in] a good place. I think they’re very hard to beat, they’re having good wins. Maybe their hand is being forced, but there’s a bit of youth being injected in there too which brings a bit of a different dynamic.

“Our poor performance last year is really sharpening the mind that we don’t want a repeat of that. So we are aware of the challenge that Munster will bring and we were definitely lacking in many departments last year.

“It just wasn’t polished, it wasn’t physical enough and we weren’t moving as well as them. They scored some good tries.”

While Leinster are expected to have a relatively strong hand to pick from at Irish Rugby HQ this weekend, Jack Conan is ruled out of contention after injuring his shoulder in the act of scoring a try in the province’s convincing win away to Clermont Auvergne on Saturday.

Jack Conan is set for a spell on the sidelines. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Although he is uncertain how long the experienced back-row might be sidelined for, Bleyendaal acknowledged it is a big blow for Conan with the Ireland squad for the forthcoming Nations Championship Northern Hemisphere Series set to be named on Wednesday.

“I’m not sure how long [he’ll be out], but definitely not [available] this weekend and obviously the timing of the Irish announcement is not ideal. I don’t know if they’ll have news before then or within the week. I think it’s assessed today [Monday],” Bleyendaal added.

“James Culhane is now back. We’ve got cover, but we lost Josh Ericson as well. He played a few matches with Caelan [Doris] out. So we’ve got cover, but we’re getting stressed as well in that one position.”