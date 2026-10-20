Dublin, Kilkenny and Limerick hurling finals live on TV next weekend

THREE COUNTY SENIOR hurling finals will be televised live next weekend.

On Saturday night, RTÉ will commence their winter club GAA schedule with the Dublin senior hurling final meeting of Cuala against Kilmacud Crokes at 7.15pm, Damian Lawlor presenting the coverage.

Cuala are chasing a county senior double after Sunday’s football success, with their last hurling title arriving in 2020, Kilmacud Crokes most recent triumph was in 2022.

Advertisement

On Sunday there is a double-bill of GAA BEO action on TG4.

First up it’s the Kilkenny senior hurling final between Ballyhale Shamrocks and Tullaroan at 1.45pm. MacDara Mac Donncha is on commentary with Naoise Waldron. Ballyhale Shamrocks are the reigning champions, and have won 12 titles in the past 20 seasons. Tullaroan are contesting the senior final for the first time since 1994.

Then the Limerick senior hurling final is on at 3.45pm, Na Piarsaigh taking on Kilmallock. Na Piarsaigh are the current title holders, appearing in their fifth successive final, while Kilmallock last won this championship in 2021.

Commentary comes from Brian Tyers and Cathal Moore. The analysis of Sunday’s hurling finals comes from Moore, Laura Murphy, and Mark Foley.

*****

Related Reads O'Shea inspires Kenmare, Cuala make statement, novel Galway final awaits 'People said we wouldn't be back, we were finished as a club' - The Glen celebrate Cork hurling glory

Saturday 24 October

Dublin senior hurling final

7.15pm – Cuala v Kilmacud Crokes, Parnell Park - RTÉ 2.

Sunday 25 October

Kilkenny senior hurling final

1.45pm – Ballyhale Shamrocks v Tullaroan, UPMC Nowlan Park – TG4.

Limerick senior hurling final