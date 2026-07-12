South Korea's Tom Kim wins Scottish Open as McIlory finishes with 64

SOUTH KOREA’S TOM Kim ended a three-year wait for a professional golf title with a two-shot victory in the Scottish Open on Sunday.

The 24-year-old, who had tumbled down the world rankings, showed his quality with a superb final round of 64 to finish on 17 under par at North Berwick.

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Australia’s Min Woo Lee was the runner-up as local hero Robert MacIntyre faltered in pursuit of a second Scottish Open title, ending four shots adrift alongside England’s Matt Fitzpatrick.

MacIntyre, Lee and Fitzpatrick had shared the lead after the fog-disrupted third round was completed earlier on Sunday.

But it was Kim, the only player to avoid a bogey in the fourth round, who pounced from one shot back.

As well as a winner’s prize of £1.2 million (€1.41 million), Kim’s victory also secured his place at next year’s US Masters.

1̶,̶0̶0̶1̶ 0 days since Tom Kim's last win! 🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



The 24-year-old is victorious at @ScottishOpen! pic.twitter.com/q2F2rTaFgy — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 12, 2026

“I can’t really wrap my mind over it,” said an emotional Kim. “It’s really special and I’m just at a loss for words.

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“Obviously I’ve had a tough couple years. I got to taste a lot of that humble pie and I got to really learn about myself, and I’m still trying to grow, still trying to learn.

“Still got a long way to go. But this one I wanted to dedicate to the people that were in my corner the whole time and struggled with me and who celebrated with me.”

Rory McIlroy’s third-round 73 left the world number two with too large a deficit to make up, even though he equalled Kim’s closing six-under 64, the lowest score of the day.

The Holywood defended his US Masters title in April.

And his performances over the past few days on a links or coastal course in Scotland should encourage McIlroy ahead of the similar conditions he can expect to encounter during next week’s British Open at Royal Birkdale, near Liverpool.

Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington both missed the weekend cut.

LPGA

Elsewhere, South Korea’s Ryu Hae-ran defeated Canadian Brooke Henderson with a birdie on the first play-off hole to win her second women’s major this season at the Evian Championship.

Overnight leader Ryu, the winner of the Women’s PGA Championship at Hazeltine on 29 June, had taken a three-shot lead into the final round in France.

A day after hitting nine birdies and an eagle to set the scoring record for women’s majors with an 11-under 60, Ryu dropped to a level-par 71 in the final round with one bogey before a birdie on the 18th hole.

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Henderson, who began the day seven strokes adrift, carded a 64 in the final round, with three birdies, two eagles and a hole-in-one on the par-3 eighth hole at Evian Resort Golf Club.

The Canadian made an eagle on the 72nd hole, her sixth this week for the most in any tournament in LPGA history, to force a play-off. Both players finished on 19-under 265.

Henderson and Ryu went back to the 18th tee to begin the play-off, but after Ryu found the green in two and Henderson was unable to chip in for birdie, it was the 25-year-old Korean who claimed her second major win in just 13 days.

“It feels like unreal right now. It was so tough today because my putt always missed the cup,” Ryu said.

“Just made the one birdie on the last hole. This gave me confidence for the play-off. I’m a lucky girl.

“Before these three weeks I didn’t have a major championship —- now two in a row. I am so happy, I can’t believe it,” she added after claiming the winner’s $1.4 million (€1.22 million) prize.

Leona Maguire and Lauren Walsh both missed the weekend cut.

Final round action continues at the Isco Championship.

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– © AFP 2026