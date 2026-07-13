Ireland U20s hang on to beat Fiji at Junior World Championships

Ireland 24

Fiji 19

THE IRISH U20s20s had to survive a hectic finish to prevent a shock first-ever loss to Fiji at the Junior World Championships.

In the end Andrew Browne’s men did enough to claim their second win of the tournament and set up a clash with Italy next Saturday to see which side finishes ninth.

But having defeated the Fijians by an average of 34 points in their three previous encounters, they had to dig deep in a game where five players were binned, two of them Irish.

Ireland were forced into a late change when captain Sami Bishti pulled up in the warm-up, with Ulster’s Blake McClean replacing him at tighthead and flanker Josh Neill taking over as skipper.

Conditions were tough for both teams in Kutaisi in a game which kicked off at 8.30pm on a hot, sticky night in Georgia with the high humidity making it difficult, with Fiji making seven handling errors in the opening half and Ireland six.

Ireland’s Max Doyle with Faimalaga Tuvalu of Fiji. Levan Verdzeuli / INPHO Levan Verdzeuli / INPHO / INPHO

Daniel Ryan got Ireland off the mark after 11 minutes with a superb kick and chase from the Connacht and former St Michael’s winger to score his fifth try of the tournament. Daniel Green, who came through Sale Sharks into Ulster, slotted the conversion after switching from fullback to out-half with injuries to Charlie O’Shea and Tom Wood.

Fiji, though, hit back with scrum-half Isikeli Bari scoring after being set up by hooker Osea Dasalusalu to score a converted try.

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Connacht’s Diarmaid O’Connell put Ireland back in front with the No.8 from Carrick-on-Shannon broke from the base of a scrum to score after 22 minutes.

Fiji, who got their first win in this tournament in 14 years when they beat Spain in the pool stage despite their preparations being hampered when their gear bags did not arrive in Georgia, reduced the deficit to 14-12 at the break when strong centre Sailosi Taka scored after a superb wide pass and excellent offload by fullback Tevita Ledua.

Fiji would have led at the base were it not for an excellent tackle by fullback Charlie Molony on Fijian flanker Isoa Koroinawai after they were reduced to 14 men when lock Joe Finn was binned for a high tackle.

Munster centre James O’Leary extended the Irish lead three minutes after the restart when the former Pres player finished a patient move, with Green’s conversion pushing the lead out to 21-12 before they were restored to 15 men.

Ireland’s Sean David Walsh on the attack. Levan Verdzeuli / INPHO Levan Verdzeuli / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland had a couple of tries from Blkake McClean and Charlie Keane ruled out on review during a scrappy second half which meant they led by just nine points going into the final 10 minutes, despite Fiji having two more men binned.

The situation became perilous when winger Apete Rokosuka got in for a converted try to cut the gap to 21-19 with seven minutes remaining, with Green opting for the posts with a 77th minute penalty to put five between them.

Fiji hit back and when Ireland replacement Harry Waters was binned for a dangerous tackle, they went to the corner but to their utter consternation they were pinged for an infringement by Uruguayan referee Gonzalo de Achval from the five-metre lineout and Ireland survived.

Scorers for Ireland:

Tries – D Ryan, D O’Connell, J O’Leary

Conversions – D Green [3]

Penalty – Green

Scorers for Fiji:

Tries – I Bari, S Taka, A Rokosuka

Conversions – T Ledua, N Lesimaikimatuku

IRELAND: Charlie Molony; Johnny O’Sullivan (Harry Waters, 66), Jack Deegan, James O’Leary (Sean Walsh, 60), Daniel Ryan (Harry Waters, 18-27); Daniel Green, Christopher Barrett; Max Doyle (Adam Cooper, 65), Duinn Maguire (Rian Handley, 59), Blake McClean (Jamie Conway, 65); Joe Finn, Donnacha McGuire (Sean Walsh, 55); Josh Neill, Alex Lautsou (Charlie Keane, 55), Diarmaid O’Connell.

FIJI: Tevita Ledua; Apete Rokosuka, Sailosi Taka (Maleli Nauvasi, 61), Faimalaga Tuvalu, Judah Draiva; Cale Maurice (Netani Lesimaikimatuku, 61), Isikeli Bari; Marika Koroi (Isaac Rauluni, 61), Osea Dasalusalu (Timoci Gadolo, 61), Raymond Navunikaba (Sylvestre Vakauliafa, 39-41, 58); Francis Peters (Apenisa Naevo, 65), Setareki Turagacoke; Isoa Koroinawai, Mosese Tabuakoto (Suliano Savenaca, 46), Epeli Roseruvakula (Savenaca Qabale, 65).

Referee: Gonzalo de Achval (Uruguay).