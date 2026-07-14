Brendan Cummins steps down as Tipperary U20 hurling manager

BRENDAN CUMMINS HAS stepped down as manager of the Tipperary U20 hurlers.

The five-time All-Star goalkeeper had been in the role for the past five seasons. In that time, the Premier contested four Munster finals, winning two, and two All-Ireland finals, winning one in 2025.

They were denied a provincial three-in-a-row on penalties against eventual All-Ireland champions Clare in May.

Cummins has since been linked with the Waterford senior job. His right-hand man, Fintan O’Connor, previously coached the Déise under Derek McGrath.

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Tipp have another strong U20 team coming in 2027, based upon the 2024 All-Ireland minor titleholders, who were managed by James Woodlock.

With two minor All-Irelands and a third Munster title pocketed this year, the Drom & Inch clubman would be the natural front-runner to step up to the 20s gig.