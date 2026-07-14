Munster to play Champions Cup opener against Racing 92 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

MUNSTER ARE SET to play their Champions Cup opener against Racing 92 at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The southern province have announced that the game, fixed for Saturday 17 October at 8pm, will be played at the home of Cork GAA, subject to Central Council approval.

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Páirc Uí Chaoimh would then host the Cork hurling premier senior and intermediate hurling finals if scheduled for the following day.

Munster Rugby are pleased to confirm that SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh will host Munster’s Investec Champions Cup Pool 3 opener against Racing 92 on Saturday, 17th October at 8pm, subject to Central Council approval.



The venue would then host the Co-Op Superstores Premier Senior… pic.twitter.com/bpjxAT0CgQ — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) July 14, 2026

Munster played their first Champions Cup game at the Leeside venue last December, beating Gloucester 31-3 in front of 36,208 fans.

They previously hosted sold-out games there, including Munster v South Africa A in November 2022 which drew a record attendance of 41,400 for rugby in the province.

Clayton McMillan’s side will get their campaign underway at home to Racing in Pool 3 before facing Bristol Bears in December.

They must then travel to back-to-back champions Bordeaux-Bègles in January before rounding out their pool stage against Gloucester.

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