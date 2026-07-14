Pogačar takes another step towards Tour de France coronation with Bastille Day win

TADEJ POGAČAR SHRUGGED off the boo-boys and powered to victory on France’s national holiday with another dominant display on Tuesday’s mountainous 10th stage to extend his overall lead at the Tour de France.

World champion Pogačar won his third stage at this year’s Tour – and for the third time on Bastille Day – to extend his lead over Jonas Vingegaard to more than three and a half minutes.

It is the largest gap Pogačar has ever had over his rivals at this stage of the race.

It was also the four-time champion’s 24th stage victory at the Tour, moving him to within one win of Frenchman Andre Leducq – who twice won the Tour in the 1930s – in fourth in that list.

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And even some jeers from the side of the road did not detract from his enjoyment.

“I didn’t know I’m gonna win until the last kilometre and then I remember it’s Bastille Day and I try to honour the yellow jersey,” said the 27-year-old Slovenian.

BLISTERING ATTACK! 😮

Tadej Pogačar hits go on Stage 10... and no one can go with him! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/T7t8zDzCre — Cycling on TNT Sports (@cyclingontnt) July 14, 2026

- Vingegaard wilts -

Pogačar attacked 15.5km from the finish of the 166.6km stage in the Cantal mountains and quickly opened up a decisive lead.

Behind him, the battle was for the minor placings – both on the day and in the overall standings.

Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel dug in to finish second on the day, 32sec behind Pogačar, with French teenage hope Paul Seixas pipping Florian Lipowitz to third place two seconds later.

Vingegaard wilted on the uphill drag to the finish line and came home seventh at 44sec.

He is now 3:36 behind Pogačar with Evenepoel climbing to third overall another 30sec back.

Pogačar’s team-mate Isaac Del Toro was the biggest loser on the day, dropping from third to seventh overall after finishing the stage eighth at 1:31.

– © AFP 2026