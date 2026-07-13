Ex-Man United attacker set to replace Bielsa as Uruguay coach

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED attacker Diego Forlán is set to take over temporarily as the new Uruguay boss after Marcelo Bielsa left the role following a sorry World Cup campaign.

La Celeste were knocked out at the tournament’s group stage after just two draws before the storied Bielsa took the blame for the disappointing results and performances.

Uruguayan Football Federation (AUF) president Ignacio Alonso told television channel Teledoce on Sunday that 47-year-old Forlán was enthusiastic about the idea of taking over, with an agreement set to be found in a matter of hours.

Forlán, who scored 36 goals in 112 Uruguay matches before retiring from international football in 2014, will be in temporary charge of the side until March 2027 and also manage the U20 team.

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The ex-Atlético Madrid striker has just two coaching experiences, with Uruguayan top-flight side Penarol in 2020 and a second-division side the following year.

As a player, Forlán spent two seasons at Old Trafford before spells with the likes of Atlético, Inter Milan and Villarreal.

– © AFP 2026