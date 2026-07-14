Spain find stride with ruthless precision to wake us all up to glorious possibilities

WERE SOME OF us sleeping on Spain?

Had we gone for a siesta and lost our tiny minds?

For those who thought they were too ponderous during this tournament, too reliant on an undercooked Lamine Yamal and not quite capable of reaching the peak of their considerable powers, the European champions woke us all up to their World Cup credentials.

All it took was for them to get to the final, cruise past favourites France (who waited until now to have a shocker) and take themselves to the brink of a glorious double to do so. Talk about some of us being hard to please.

The Spain fans among the 70,176 were able to savour the final seven minutes of stoppage time rather than be gripped by worry. ‘Olé’ greeted every successful pass and there were so many that you could be forgiven for thinking we were suddenly transported back to Madrid.

France had nothing left to give. They were beaten. Spain will head into Sunday’s final feeling great about themselves. Confident, vibrant, strong. They’re ready for more and we should believe they have another level of performance to reach for it.

This performance is exactly how you want to be going into any final. From top to bottom this was an exquisite Spanish display, a 2-0 victory built on the concentration and anticipation of Aymeric Laporte at the back and solidified in the middle by the imperious Rodri and his two floating satellites of match intelligence, Dani Olmo and Fabian Ruiz.

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And then, this being Bastille Day, you had Pedro Porro of all people storming the box in the 58th minute to score the second goal that seemed to kill off any French resistance.

Pedro Porro of Spain scores. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Mikel Oyarzabal was pivotal focal point in attack, converting a penalty with old-school panache. No stutter, no jinking, no messing. He picked his spot and buried it with a simplicity that was matched by the ruthlessness of the overall team performance.

Yamal, of course, was central to the opener and to so much of Spain’s quality in the final third. If he saves his best for the final in New Jersey we could be in for an all-timer.

These semi-finals have been split into two genres. Argentina and England on Wednesday is effectively being viewed as some kind of emotional underground rave in Atlanta, while this was supposed to be the classic, artisan affair. A contest of intrigue and beauty between two aristocrats of the European game.

Yett there was something so refreshingly stupid about Lucan Digne’s part in the Spain opener. A moment that summed up so much of the dysfunction of France’s performance.

They failed to score, Kylian Mbappe’s frustrations getting the better of him with a late yellow. Only Pico Lopes and Cape Verde can say they stopped Spain from scoring in this tournament. So far.

Digne’s lack of concentration was almost endearing. Yes, even at this level, with so much on the line and one game from a World Cup final, a defender can still do something so woeful that would earn the scorn of amateur players around the globe.

To paraphrase that quote about everyone having a plan until they’re punched in the face, the same goes for a team until your full back boots an opponent near his goolies and gives away a penalty.

That’s when you have to think of something else. That’s when you’re in trouble. France were in deep bother here and they never recovered.

The move for the goal was an example of how Didier Deschamps got his midfield wrong to start with, something that he wasn’t able to rectify at any point.

A dejected Kylian Mbappe. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Maybe Adrien Rabiot was just more hesitant in his play after an early yellow card but alongside Aurlien Tchouameni the pair were too deep and too slow.

Spain were able to pop it around the space, dominating the middle and not even needing Pedri or Gavi in there. Olmo dropped in for an overload, moved the ball wide, France’s press was non-existent and within seconds Marc Cucurella was galivanting down the left to deliver a cross.

There was still no danger. This was still an example of why France would have felt relatively calm about how things were going. Oyarzabal was in the box but was isolated. William Saliba looked in control.

The harmless cross looped to the far side. Digne was square on and after causing more confusion with a header that stayed in the box, he then lost his bearings to such an extent that he didn’t realise Lamine Yamal was closing in.

You’ve seen what happened next a million times. You were almost wincing before the connection. Digne panicked and lashed Yamal in the side. This was like the Ryan Manning in Prague effect.

No doubt about the penalty and no mistake from Oyarzabal who powered the spot kick out of reach to Mike Maignan’s left.

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For the first time at this World Cup, France were behind. The loss of Saliba through injury just after the half-hour mark was crucial and could be seen in the build up to Spain’s second.

Porro had time on the ball on the right, was allowed come inside to pick a pass to Olmo near the box. The pass was sharp, the return was too and in a flash France were completely exposed.

Dayot Upamecano had tried to get close to Olmo but could only foul him after the lay-off for Porro was made. Maxence Lacroix, Saliba’s replacement, was ball watching. Behind him, Digne grimaced and had his hands out in despair. He knew what was coming.

Porro took one touch to set and then finish past Maignan’s left as he rushed out to try and smother the chance.

France were asleep to the danger and Spain took advantage.

As they head for the Garden State, things are looking pretty rosy now.