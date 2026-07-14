'I’ll be six feet under': Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler unconcerned by legacy questions

RORY MCILROY AND Scottie Scheffler both contemplated their own mortality as preparations to win their second Open Championship took a comically dark turn.

The top two players in the world were asked independently whether they ever considered what their legacy would be and, after briefly considering their own existence, dismissed the suggestion they were motivated by mentions in the history books.

Between them they have won six of the last 19 majors: McIlroy becoming only the sixth man to complete the career grand slam and then defending his Masters title, and his American rival displaying a level of consistency not seen since Tiger Woods.

Ahead of the Open at Royal Birkdale, where Scheffler will try to become the first player since Pádraig Harrington in 2008 to retain the Claret Jug, questions were asked about how they wanted to be remembered.

“I don’t really care. I would like to think that the people that love and care about me think a certain way of me, but I’ll be long gone. I’ll be dead,” said McIlroy.

“I don’t think I’ll be seeing what people say about me. I’ll be six feet under. I don’t think I’ll be a ghost.

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“I think it would be a pretty unfulfilling pursuit if you’re just chasing records and results.

“You have to enjoy the journey to get there. I’ve learned that the hard way at times by chasing results and records too much.”

A sizeable crowd following Champion Golfer Scottie Scheffler around Royal Birkdale. pic.twitter.com/BggPurUSHf — The Open (@TheOpen) July 14, 2026

A year ago at Royal Portrush, Scheffler gave an extraordinarily frank press conference at which he said he wrestled daily with his constant desire for more success and questioned whether it was worth it “to celebrate winning for a few minutes”.

He went on to win his first Claret Jug and 12 months on the 30-year-old may have not been as existential but was still philosophical.

“I have never once thought about how I’m going to be remembered,” he said.

“Like when I die: ‘Hey, Scottie won four majors and 20 tournaments and he won this much money’ – that has zero effect on me.

“History to me just isn’t that important. I don’t necessarily want to be remembered for winning the tournaments, I’d much rather be remembered for the way that I did it.

“This is going to sound a little morbid: at the end of the day, I’m going to live my life, and it’s going to end. When it ends, I’m going somewhere else, and I’m not going to be here any more.”

Recognising he was straying into similar territory to last year, Scheffler added: “Is that going to be a quote after last year’s ‘What’s the point?’ This year: ‘We’re all going to die’.”

Things took a further odd turn at the end of McIlroy’s press conference when the six-time major winner was asked whether he thought he not yet been knighted due to reports of tax issues.

An official nomination was submitted for the New Year’s Honours List after his career grand slam, but after the omission of his name, a report emerged claiming McIlroy had been involved in an investment scheme that was subject to an HMRC probe in 2015.

There was no suggestion the golfer acted improperly but concern around tax affairs was reportedly a factor in David Beckham’s lengthy wait for a knighthood until last summer.

“I have no idea,” McIlroy said. “If that honour were bestowed on me one day, that would be amazing. I haven’t inquired, no.”