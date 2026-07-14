Former St Pat's coach Seán O’Connor takes charge of Athlone Town

ATHLONE TOWN HAVE announced the appointment of Seán O’Connor as their new men’s head coach.

O’Connor joins from St Patrick’s Athletic, where he has been first-team coach since 2019.

The Dubliner replaces Ian Ryan at the helm following his departure last week, with Athlone currently seventh in the League of Ireland Men’s First Division.

We are delighted to announce the appointment of Sean O’Connor as the club’s new Men’s First Team Head Coach.



Sean joins the club from St Patrick’s Athletic, where he has built an excellent reputation as one of the most highly regarded coaches in the League of Ireland. During his… pic.twitter.com/Y6iQmt8J1g — Athlone Town AFC (@AthloneTownAFC) July 14, 2026

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O’Connor, 42, played in the League of Ireland from 2005 to 2015, spending two spells at St Pat’s and he returned to Richmond Park to begin his coaching career in 2017.

He started out as U15 assistant before taking charge as manager in 2019 and leading the Saints youngsters to league success.

The former midfielder joined the first-team coaching staff thereafter, working under Harry Kenny, Stephen O’Donnell, Tim Clancy, Jon Daly and Stephen Kenny.

O’Connor was part of the 2021 and 2023 FAI Cup wins and helped lead the team into European competition. He also guided the U19s to league glory in 2022, and coached in the Uefa Youth League.

“I am delighted to be here at Athlone Town Football Club,” said O’Connor, who is currently undertaking his Uefa Pro Licence.

“It is a club that has massive potential with really good people behind the scenes. It’s my job to now add to that and push the team to achieve good things.”

We can confirm that Sean O’Connor has departed the club to become the new Head Coach of Athlone Town FC



We thank Sean for his contribution to St Patrick’s Athletic in both our Academy & First Team during his almost 10 years at the club & wish him well in his new role



▶️… pic.twitter.com/iZPjvUc24g — St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) July 14, 2026

Athlone technical director Brian Shelley added: “Once we began to look for our next head coach, Sean stood out as the right person to lead our men’s first team. We believe he has all the qualities needed to be a successful head coach.

“He is an excellent coach, but just as importantly, he is a strong leader who knows how to manage people, build relationships and create a positive culture. He has a clear idea of how he wants his team to play and works to high standards every day.

“Sean is ambitious, hardworking and has a real passion for developing players and staff. We believe he is the right person to lead our men’s team and help move the club forward. We are delighted to welcome him to Athlone Town AFC and look forward to supporting him in the years ahead.”

The Midlanders thanked St Pat’s “for the professional manner in which discussions were conducted” while the Inchicore outfit wished O’Connor well as he moves on.