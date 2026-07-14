Denise O'Sullivan 'incredibly excited' to join Gotham FC in US return

DENISE O’SULLIVAN HAS signed for NWSL champions Gotham FC on an initial one-year loan from Liverpool with an obligation for a permanent transfer.

The Ireland midfield star returns to the US just months after joining Liverpool from North Carolina Courage.

Denise is here! ✍️



In partnership with @Dove, #GothamFC has singed @IrelandFootball midfielder Denise O'Sullivan on an initial one-year loan from @LiverpoolFCW with an obligation for a permanent transfer. Welcome to NJ/NY, Denise! ⭐️⭐️#KeepHerConfident



Read More:… pic.twitter.com/QIyOs1rMbY — Gotham FC (@GothamFC) July 14, 2026

O’Sullivan, 32, signed for the Reds in January for a reported club record fee in the region of €350,000.

After helping them to WSL safety and an FA Cup final – scoring two goals in 13 appearances – it has been widely reported that the Corkonian will join the New Jersey outfit for a similar fee.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Gotham FC and return to the NWSL,” said O’Sullivan.

“This club has established itself as one of the top teams in the world with an incredible culture and ambition to compete for every trophy. I can’t wait to meet my teammates, get to work and do everything I can to help this club continue its success.”

O’Sullivan will wear the number five, with former Chelsea superstar Sam Kerr and US World Cup winner Rose Lavelle among her new colleagues at Gotham, formerly Sky Blue FC.

She could make her debut as soon as Wednesday against Washington Spirit [KO 1am Thursday Irish time], with over 40,000 fans expected at Citi Field for a rematch of last year’s final.

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“Denise has consistently established herself as one of the world’s top midfielders through her performances in both the NWSL and on the international stage,” added Gotham president of soccer operations, Yael Averbuch West.

“She brings exceptional experience, leadership and a relentless competitive mentality to our group. Her quality on both sides of the ball and her ability to elevate those around her will make us a better team, and we’re thrilled to welcome her to Gotham.”

Personal reasons are said to be behind O’Sullivan’s desire to move back to the US. Her fiancé is from America, and O’Sullivan spent nine successful years at the Courage, where she was club captain.

The Knocknaheeney native previously played for Cork City, Peamount United and Glasgow City before her first move Stateside where she joined Houston Dash. She also spent a loan spell at WSL side Brighton & Hove Albion in 2020.

We can confirm Denise O’Sullivan has joined Gotham FC in a loan deal with an obligation to buy.



Everyone at the club thanks Denise for her contribution and wishes her the best for the future. — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) July 14, 2026

O’Sullivan – who has 132 Ireland caps, and will soon surpass Emma Byrne’s record of 134 – also sent a farewell message to her former side.

“To all the Liverpool supporters, I just want to say a huge thank you.

“Representing Liverpool and playing in the WSL, so close to home, was something I was incredibly proud to do. From the moment I arrived, you made me feel welcome, and your support never went unnoticed.

“The Liverpool family is a special one. It doesn’t matter how long you spend at a club, it’s the feeling of representing the badge that stays with you forever.

“Wishing everyone at the club nothing but success in the seasons ahead. Thank you for everything.”

Gotham finished fourth in the NWSL