'I've been supporting Ireland since I was a kid. My mum's full Ireland'

THE JERSEY PRESENTATIONS are always emotional in Ireland camp and last Thursday was no different for the four men who were winning their first caps against Japan.

Sean Jansen’s parents and brother weren’t in Australia yet at that stage, so it was his uncle, Luke, who came to the Ireland team hotel.

That was fitting, given that Luke had a major role in Sean making it as a professional rugby player.

When Jansen was battling away with North Otago in the Heartland Championship in New Zealand, Luke gave him a helping hand to get attention from further afield.

“He was the one that made the highlight video for me that originally got me the contract in England [with Leicester], and so he came to my jersey presentation on Thursday,” said Jansen.

“He had a bit of a tear in his eye. But it’s just been one of those weeks. It’s been amazing.

“He worked for the Institute of Sport in Canberra, and then he sent my highlight video around and then two weeks later I had a phone call from Steve Borthwick, and then I was going to the Tigers.

“Without him, who knows where I would be, but it’s just kind of a full circle moment, especially to play here and being close to where my family live.

“Obviously we’re very Irish and had a load of Irish family here as well, but it’s just cool that it was a small flight for them to come over.”

Jansen’s parents, Fred and Kathleen, and his brother, Ciarán, were in Newcastle for Saturday’s game, watching on with pride as Sean made an impressive debut, earning the player-of the-match award.

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“My mum and dad had only watched me play in two games ever professionally and now they get to watch me play internationally. That’s cool.

“They went to South Africa and they watched [Connacht's] Lions and Stormers games, that’s the only games.”

Sean with his parents, Fred and Kathleen, brother, Ciarán, and uncle, Luke. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Five of his best friends from New Zealand also made the trip over the Tasman Sea to watch him in action. They performed a spine-tingling haka for Jansen from the stand at McDonald Jones Stadium after Ireland’s win against Japan.

Jansen’s mother is the reason he is eligible to play for Ireland. Her parents were born in Belfast and Monasterevin and moved over to New Zealand when they were still in their teens.

Kathleen kept a strong connection with Ireland, so the idea of playing in the green jersey wasn’t something that just randomly popped into Jansen’s head in recent years. It was on his mind when he made the move from Leicester to Connacht in 2023.

“It was definitely something that I really wanted,” said Jansen. “It was always something I wanted to do. It was the reason I signed in Ireland.

“I’ve been supporting Ireland since I was a kid. My mum’s full Ireland. We’ve always been in a half-Irish household, and it was always a dream, but it was kind of one of the ones you didn’t know.

“Then I think this season with Stu [Lancaster] coming in with Connacht and the way we’ve been going, it’s just given me more and more confidence and it’s gave the boys confidence and I just felt good out there. I loved it.”

Lancaster’s arrival in Connacht has clearly been great for a lot of their players.

Jansen made his debut on the same night as Connacht props Billy Bohan and Sam Illo.

His own form for the province gave him self-belief that he could step up for Ireland.

“Loads of confidence,” said Jansen. “I felt like I was in good form, Connacht were in good form and then coming into Ireland set-up, honestly it’s been such a great tour.

“The boys are so, what’s the word, they just bring you along, they help you out, they’re all just great lads, and I’m loving being on tour.”

Ireland have arrived in New Zealand now, and Jansen obviously wants to get a second cap in his native land.

Jansen with his first Ireland cap. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

It would be a fitting end to a brilliant season for the explosive number eight.

“The manager is probably going to give me a bit of stick because I need about 30 to 40 tickets if I’m playing in that game,” said Jansen.

“Not many teams get to play at Eden Park, so it’s a massive opportunity for us to come and hopefully break that record.”

He was happy with his performance on debut and hopes it’s enough to be involved against the Kiwis.

“I want more and more,” said Jansen. “This is only the start, it’s not the ceiling, so I want more and more.

“It wasn’t a perfect game, but I thought I had a good game and I put a good foot down. But we’ve got such great players, especially in the back row, so I’m just happy to be involved as much as I can.

“Hopefully I’m playing, but if not then I’m there to support the boys and get us over the line.”