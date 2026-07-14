Who will win tonight's World Cup semi-final - France or Spain?

IT’S ALL EYES on Dallas tonight as France take on Spain in the first of the 2026 World Cup semi-finals.

Les Bleus booked their place in the last four by seeing off Morocco in the quarters, with in-form pair Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé supplying the goals.

Mikel Merino was once again the hero for Spain, scoring a late winner in their 2-1 victory over Belgium.

Two-time winners France are looking to reach a second straight final, having lost the 2022 decider to Argentina, while Spain’s current run is their best World Cup return since winning the tournament for the first time in 2010.

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Kick-off in Texas is at 8pm Irish time.

Who do you think will win this semi-final?

