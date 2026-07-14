IT’S ALL EYES on Dallas tonight as France take on Spain in the first of the 2026 World Cup semi-finals.
Les Bleus booked their place in the last four by seeing off Morocco in the quarters, with in-form pair Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé supplying the goals.
Mikel Merino was once again the hero for Spain, scoring a late winner in their 2-1 victory over Belgium.
Two-time winners France are looking to reach a second straight final, having lost the 2022 decider to Argentina, while Spain’s current run is their best World Cup return since winning the tournament for the first time in 2010.
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Kick-off in Texas is at 8pm Irish time.
Who do you think will win this semi-final?
Poll Results:
France (1)
Spain (1)
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Who will win tonight's World Cup semi-final - France or Spain?
IT’S ALL EYES on Dallas tonight as France take on Spain in the first of the 2026 World Cup semi-finals.
Les Bleus booked their place in the last four by seeing off Morocco in the quarters, with in-form pair Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé supplying the goals.
Mikel Merino was once again the hero for Spain, scoring a late winner in their 2-1 victory over Belgium.
Two-time winners France are looking to reach a second straight final, having lost the 2022 decider to Argentina, while Spain’s current run is their best World Cup return since winning the tournament for the first time in 2010.
Kick-off in Texas is at 8pm Irish time.
Who do you think will win this semi-final?
Poll Results:
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Call it Poll Soccer Sports Poll France Spain World Cup 2026