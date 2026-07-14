'Everyone was training' - Farrell has full options for All Blacks clash

ALL 36 MEMBERS of Ireland’s Nations Championship squad trained in Auckland on Tuesday, underlining that head coach Andy Farrell has had a full hand to choose from for Saturday’s clash with the All Blacks at Eden Park.

Right wing Rob Baloucoune, who has missed the wins over Australia and Japan due to a hamstring strain, is back in full training and ready to go for the meeting with New Zealand.

Loosehead prop Jeremy Loughman is also in line to return after concussion kept him out of the Japan game, with the Munster man taking part in today’s training session at the impressive King’s College north of Auckland city centre.

Assistant coach Andrew Goodman said that the Irish squad’s good health means there is no end-of-season feel to this week.

“It was great to have everyone out there on the fourth week of the tour,” said Goodman. “Everyone was training and available, so it’s a good place to be at the end of the tour. It doesn’t feel like it [the end of the season]. There’s been no mention of it.

“I suppose, for the coaching group, it feels like we’re just getting started. We’ve just got these guys back, and it’s been great to be back in the saddle and doing what we love.

“But the boys have been great. Their energy has been great. As I said, there’s been no mention of end-of-year tour or season length or anything, so I’ve been really positive around the way the boys have fronted up to training every day.”

With everyone available for Ireland, Farrell has had to make a few tight calls, with his match-day 23 to be confirmed on Wednesday night Irish time.

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One example is in the outside backs, where Baloucoune returns to the selection mix after Jimmy O’Brien had a fine game against Japan, when Jacob Stockdale got a shot on the left wing after Jamie Osborne started there in the win over the Wallabies.

“Form obviously comes into it,” said Goodman of those decisions. “There’s been some guys like Jimmy, there was a much-improved performance from him from Australia to Japan.

“It’s great to see Jacob back, who hadn’t played for eight to ten weeks with his injury at the end of the season for Ulster.

“To have Rob back training and fit, he obviously had an amazing Six Nations for us, and we were looking forward to getting him going from week one.

“It’s a shame he pulled up with an injury, but he’s charging around training again today. It creates a healthy dilemma for us as coaches and some good discussions.”

Andrew Webster with Andy Farrell. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

There were a couple of interesting observers at Ireland’s training session at King’s College today, with New Zealand Warriors head coach Andrew Webster and Kiwi rugby league great Stacey Jones watching from the sideline.

Ireland head coach Farrell has a deep background in rugby league.

“It’s great to have them around,” said Goodman. “Firstly, Stacey Jones, what a legend. He’s someone I would have looked up to growing up. Obviously in the league circle, he’s probably the greatest of all time, isn’t he?

“I have been really interested in Andrew Webster’s coaching journey, actually. He is fairly highly-regarded. I’ve listened to some podcasts of his, I’ve done a little bit of reading around him.

“It’s always great as coaches to get alongside other coaches that are doing good things. He’s obviously worked alongside Ivan Cleary a lot and he’s doing great things with the Warriors in second position this year.

“So we’ll pick things up with them and have a little conversation. There’s always little bits that cross over.”

But rugby union is top of the agenda in New Zealand right now as the All Blacks get set to defend their impressive 52-game unbeaten streak at Eden Park.

The Kiwis generally bring their biggest games to the Auckland fortress, and this Ireland match is very much in that bracket.

“It’s special any time to play New Zealand and to play at Eden Park,” said Goodman.

“We know the history of the stadium and it’s probably the home of New Zealand rugby, it really is for the New Zealand team.

“We’re really excited about being here and having the opportunity to go and put our best foot forward and to go and put a performance out there that we’re going to be really proud of.”