Mayo boss Moran expects GAA to introduce goal-line technology

THE CONTROVERSY SURROUNDING Kerry’s two goals and the decision not to award a goal for Ross McGarry’s shot that appeared to have crossed the goal line on Sunday have made it “automatic” that the GAA will introduce goal-line technology at Croke Park for next season, in the opinion of Mayo manager Andy Moran.

“We’ve made huge progress over the last couple of years in Croke Park with HawkEye and I think that’s just going to go to goal-line [technology] and square balls,” Moran said in MacHale Park on Monday.

“I think it would take a very minimal amount of time to do that, and to be honest with you, we could dance around it but by the time the championship comes around next year, there’ll be goal-line technology. I don’t think they’re going to make that mistake again.

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“Like, it couldn’t happen in a better game for them to get it in than in a Dublin/Kerry game with a full house. It’s very unfortunate for Dublin and Tyrone over the last couple of weeks, but those decisions are there, and they’re highlighted now. I think it’s going to automatically come in, to be honest with you. I don’t think there’s going to be any real discussion about it – that would be my opinion.

“I have to say, I don’t think it can be done anywhere else bar a quarter-final onwards,” he added.

“I don’t think it can be done in any other stadium bar Croke Park and if it goes to decisions on fouls and all that sort of stuff, I’d be totally against it. But if it’s just for the scores and the big decisions, I think it’s probably only right.”

Moran said that square balls would also fall into that category.

“I think so. I’d be thick if it went against us, but that is a hard rule to monitor. People would say [about umpires] ‘they’ve only one job’ – but you’re watching 10 different things. You’re trying to look out for a pull, you’re trying to look out is he in the square before it’s kicked, all that sort of stuff. So it’s a really tough rule. But if you were Dublin, you’d be hurting today about it.”

Moran also confirmed that there was “nothing fresh” on the injury front as his Mayo squad look forward to an All-Ireland date with Kerry.

“Diarmuid Duffy hurt his shoulder last week in training, so that is why he was out of the squad. Will he be OK for the final? Touch and go, but hopefully because we want him in the squad.

“Paddy (Durcan) and Diarmuid (O’Connor) were back in last week. Darren McHale is obviously out; he is not going to get back for the season. Cillian (O’Connor) is touch-and-go again. We thought he was back and then he got a tiny bit of a setback. He is trying hard, but there are no guarantees.”