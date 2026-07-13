Dublin great Ciarán Kilkenny announces inter-county retirement

EIGHT-TIME ALL-IRELAND CHAMPION Ciarán Kilkenny has played his final game for Dublin.

In the wake of Sunday’s defeat to Kerry, the Castleknock attacker, who turned 33 last week, has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

He received six All-Stars — three each at centre-forward and left-half forward — across a glittering career and was named man of the match in the 2019 All-Ireland final replay.

On top of the Dubs’ unprecedented six in a row of Sam Maguire triumphs, Kilkenny also won 13 Leinster titles, six National Leagues, and an U21 All-Ireland in sky blue and navy.

A talented dual prospect, Kilkenny also won a Leinster minor hurling title and was drafted to Aussie Rules franchise Hawthorn.

Kilkenny ultimately rebuffed that professional pathway to follow his “childhood dream”, describing playing for Dublin as “the greatest honour of my life”.

Ciarán Kilkenny lifting the Sam Maguire Cup in 2016. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“When I turned down the opportunity to play professional sport in Australia, it was because I knew that representing my club and county would always mean more to me. I could never have imagined how rewarding that decision would be,” Kilkenny wrote.

“I have been fortunate and privileged to share a dressing room with so many legends of the game and I’ve made brothers for life. To those beginning your journey with Dublin GAA, I hope it brings you as much fulfilment as it brought me.

“I look forward to cheering Dublin on for many years. A huge thanks to the Dublin supporters, especially this year, for their loyalty and unstinting support.

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“Thank you to Pat Gilroy, Jim Gavin, Dessie Farrell, Ger Brennan, their backroom teams, and everyone in Dublin GAA who gave so much to the jersey. It was a privilege and honour to play even a small part in the long and storied history of this great county.

“My thanks to my club, Castleknock GAA, where it all began, and to every opponent I’ve had the privilege of playing against. The friendships, stories, and sense of community the GAA has given me are worth far more than any result, that’s why I believe it is the greatest organisation in the world.

“Thank you to Finbar, Pádraig, and everyone at Bradys Arva for your support over the years.

“Most importantly, thank you to my family and my partner Rebekah. From my father instilling in me a love of Dublin and the GAA, to my mother and sisters supporting me every step of the way, none of this would have been possible without you.”

Ciarán Kilkenny has this afternoon announced his retirement from inter-county football.



An incredible career in blue. Thanks for everything, Ciarán 💙 pic.twitter.com/FhqzHcoNQZ — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) July 13, 2026

Ger Brennan, who played alongside Kilkenny for his first All-Ireland medal in 2013 before guiding his final year of inter-county football as manager, hailed the “enduring legacy” he leaves behind.

“I was very fortunate to have both played with and managed Ciarán during his time in the blue jersey,” said Brennan.

“He has brought huge leadership to the Dublin Senior Football team for over a decade and it has been a privilege to work with him.

“Ciarán embodied all that is great in a Dublin inter-county footballer — incredible teamwork, selflessness, work ethic, drive, and skill.

“He leaves an enduring legacy for the next generation to aspire to.”

County Board chairperson, Ken O’Sullivan, said Kilkenny will “forever be synonymous with Dublin’s golden period of success”.