John Russell departs Sligo Rovers to take charge at Shelbourne

JOHN RUSSELL HAS been appointed as the new Shelbourne head coach, leaving Sligo Rovers after a seven-and-a-half-year stint with the club.

The 41-year-old has signed a “long-term agreement” with the 2024 Premier Division champions.

His first game in charge will be Friday’s FAI Cup trip to play Kerry.

Russell described the appointment to “one of the biggest clubs in Irish football” as a “privilege”.

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“From the outside, I’ve always admired the standards that have been built here, and I’m excited to be part of the next chapter,” he said.

“I would also like to thank everyone at Sligo Rovers for the opportunity to begin my managerial career. I will always be grateful to the players, staff, supporters, and everyone connected with the club for the trust and support they gave me throughout my time there.

“My full focus is now on Shelbourne. I understand the expectations that come with this role, and that’s exactly why I wanted this job. There is real quality within this squad, and I am looking forward to working with the players, helping them develop further, and building a team capable of competing for success.

“I want our supporters to come to Tolka Park excited about what they’re going to see. We want a team who is brave in possession, aggressive out of possession, and leaves everything on the pitch.”

The Galway-native was hired as player-coach with the Bit O’ Red in December 2018 before stepping up as manager midway through the 2022 season.

He led the club through two rounds of Conference League qualifying, overcoming Bala Town and Motherwell before their campaign ended against Norwegian side Viking FK.

Sligo finished fifth, eighth, sixth, and seventh in his four seasons in charge, but currently sit last after 24 games.

Shels, meanwhile, are fifth following the departure of Joey O’Brien from the hotseat last month.

Shelbourne CEO Tomás Quinn described Russell as “the outstanding candidate through his leadership, his understanding of the League of Ireland, and the experience he has both of the league and in Europe”.

Technical director Luke Byrne hailed Russell’s “ability to improve players, recruit intelligently, and trust young talent, while also building teams that are organised, competitive, and clear in how they want to play”.

As a player, Russell won a pair of FAI Cups at Sligo as well as a Premier Division title at St Pat’s.

Tommy Higgins, chairperson of Sligo Rovers, said: ”While we are disappointed to see him leave, we respect his decision, and wish him every success in his new role. John will always be welcome at The Showgrounds.”